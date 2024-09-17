Karnataka Targets 19.2GW Capacity In Renewable Energy By 2030

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Sep 17 (KNN) Reaffirming its commitment to expanding capacity, Karnataka has set an ambitious goal to add 19.2GW to its existing 18GW by 2030, according to Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department.

Speaking at the 4th RE-INVEST 2024 event, which promotes renewable energy development, Gupta outlined the state's proactive policies aimed at accelerating the production and use of clean energy.

“Our policies are designed to attract investments, streamline processes, and ensure timely execution of projects," Gupta stated.

He emphasised, "For example, we've simplified land acquisition, expedited clearances, and provided incentives for renewable energy projects, all aligned with Karnataka's industrial policy.”

“These efforts have made Karnataka a preferred destination for wind energy investments," Gupta added.

Karnataka has already made significant strides in renewable energy. K P Rudrappaiah, Managing Director, Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), highlighted the commissioning of new wind projects in 2023-24, with a combined capacity of nearly 1,027MW.

Rudrappaiah emphasised the state's leadership in India's energy transition, leveraging hybrid energy solutions that combine solar and wind power to ensure a stable energy supply.

"Karnataka remains committed to fostering a business-friendly environment that attracts investments and supports the continued growth of renewable energy," Rudrappaiah added.

At the RE-INVEST event, Karnataka was recognised with four major awards, including second-highest achiever state in overall hydro capacity, second-largest renewable energy park for Pavagada Solar Park, and third-highest achiever in both solar and wind power capacities.

