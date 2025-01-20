10 New Champions Emerge In Second ADRL Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Amid a large crowd filling the stands of Qatar Racing Club (QRC) and with intense races that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the very last moment, the second round of the 2025 Arabian Drag Racing League (ADRL) came to a close.

The event was held under the patronage of QRC Chairman H E Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani and in the presence of QRC General Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, who crowned the podium winners. The second round witnessed the crowning of new champions in ten of the thirteen categories of the championship. Only the 4.50 Index, Pro Bike, and Super Street Outlaw categories saw the first-round champions retaining their titles.

Shawn Langdon triumphed in the 4.50 Index category, defeating Abdullah Al Yassin in the final, who secured his first podium finish by placing second. Rashid Al Blooshi came in third. Additionally, David Reyes claimed his second victory, this time defeating Khalid Al Sultan, while the third-place finish went to last round's runner-up, Faisal Al Shihi.

The last category to crown its champion for the second consecutive round was the Pro Bike category, where Mohammed Al Awad emerged victorious after beating Mishaal Al Sabr, who took second place in his first appearance on the podium this season. Bradley McCoy maintained third place, the same position he secured in the previous round.

In the Index categories, which are contested over a quarter-mile distance, the podiums were completely different from those in the opening round. In the 9.00 Index category for cars, Saleh Al Misbah claimed the victory in the final, defeating Salem Al Yamani, who took second place. The third position went to Ali Yusuf Rabi'a. As for the second-round title in the 8.50 Index category for cars, it went to Khalid Al Omairi, while Mike Paradise finished second and Hamdan Al Kaabi came in third.

In the same category, but for motorcycles, Abdul Wahab Bouqmaz took first place, with Hassan Alouh securing his second podium finish by taking second, after finishing third in the previous round.

The third-place position in this category went to Mohammed Ali. The Super Street Pro category, saw a repeat of the final showdown between Jaber Al Maghribi and Turki Al Dhafiri. While Al Maghribi won in the opening round, this time, Al Dhafiri got his revenge by winning the final of the second round, claiming his first title. In the Street Bike category, Fahad Al Harbi claimed the title for this round by defeating Misfer Al Misfer in the final.

The final motorcycle category, the Super Street Bike, saw a dramatic final between last round's third-place finisher Badr bin Aidan and Yaqout Al Awad. Bin Aidan emerged victorious, securing his first championship title.

Finally, Badr Khorsheed, who finished third in the previous round in the 4.00 Index category, triumphed in the final of the second round by defeating last round's champion, Muslim Al Qalaf.

In the 4.80 Index category for cars, driver Mohammed Al Furaih reached the final of this round and defeated his competitor Abdullah Al Kandari, securing his first championship title after finishing fourth in the opening round.

Additionally, Ali Abbas Ibrahim claimed the second-round title in the Pro NA category, earning a spot on the podium alongside both Said Al Haddad and Mohammed Al Faraj.

In the 6-Cylinder Import category, the title went to Faisal Al Arab, who had finished second in the opening round after reaching the final against Youssef Al Zayani.

The third round will take place from January 21 to January 24.