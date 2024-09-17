(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) China's railway has now surpassed 160,000 kilometres, with over 46,000 kilometres dedicated to high-speed lines, according to China Daily.

China boasts the world's largest high-speed rail network, which is also one of the most advanced. The latest addition to this network is a 94-kilometre main line linking the city of Meizhou with Longchuan county in Guangdong province, southern China.

China's railway infrastructure has expanded significantly since 2012. The total length of railway tracks has increased by 64.2%, while the length of high-speed lines has increased by a remarkable 392.2%.

China's high-speed rail currently accounts for more than 70% of the world's total high-speed rail network. It covers 96% of the country's cities with a population of over 500,000.

This robust expansion of China's railway network signifies the country's commitment to infrastructure development, enabling efficient connectivity and economic growth, China Daily, a partner of TV BRICS reported .