Mike Massey, Candidate For Benton PUD, Calls Foul On Windmills

There is a better way than windmills to provide for Washington.

TRI-CITIES, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Energy Council voted in favor by a 4-3 count to pursue a wind project despite widespread condemnation of the plan. Governor Jay Inslee (D) will have the final decision before the project is allowed to move forward.Mike Massey , Candidate for Benton PUD Commissioner 3 says this project is not going to be beneficial for a sustained energy plan and the process for making these decisions is unacceptable. Eastern Washington residents have been ignored and their opinions have been disregarded.“Governor Inslee ignored local opinion and local approval,” Massey says.“The windmills, aka 'Inslee Towers of Terror' will degrade the Tri-city skyline, degrade the home values of taxpayers, and degrade the power grid causing blackouts during the winter when the wind does not blow.”The wind farm will destroy the views enjoyed by residents of Tri cities and they will cause incredible damage to the bird population. The destruction and devastation are not worth the cost. Wind is capable of intermittent use only and will not provide the additional energy the state of Washington will need inthe coming years. While popular with the Democrats running Olympia and with our“green” Governor, it puts residents at risk of losing power.Mike Massey has a plan that will provide consistent energy for Washington without destroying our natural habitats and beautiful, picturesque, landscape. Massey can be available for interviews on this topic.For more information, press only:Eileen Griffin-RayOne Politician

