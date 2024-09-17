Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Temperature Sensor Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive temperature sensor market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.28 billion in 2023 to $9.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of electronic components in vehicles, growing focus on energy efficiency and emission reduction, advancements in automotive safety regulations, rise in consumer demand for comfort and convenience features, expansion of the electric vehicle market.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive temperature sensor market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of temperature sensors in autonomous vehicles, surge in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, emphasis on in-cabin comfort and climate control systems, growing implementation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), expansion of the internet of things (IoT) in automotive applications.

Growth Driver Of The Automotive Temperature Sensor Market

An increase in the prevalence of autonomous vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive temperature sensor market going forward. An autonomous vehicle refers to a motor vehicle that operates without the support of human effort to drive on the road. Automatic vehicles use temperature sensors to keep a measure of vehicle engine temperatures and accordingly switch on the cooling fans to maintain an optimally required engine temperature. This helps to increase the vehicle's performance.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Growth?

Key players in the automotive temperature sensor market include Continental AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Sensata Technologies Holding plc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Analog Devices Inc.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the automotive temperature sensor market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to provide sensors and related products to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector, Thermocouple, IC Temperature Sensor, Mems Temperature Sensor, Infrared Sensor

2) By Technology: Contact, Non-Contact

3) By Usage: Gas, Liquid, Air

4) By Vehicle: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle

5) By Application: Engine, Transmission, HVAC, Exhaust, Thermal Seats

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Temperature Sensor Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive temperature sensor market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the automotive temperature sensor market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Definition

The automotive temperature sensor is a device that measures and detects the heat produced and converts it into an electrical signal, which can be identified by measuring the device to ensure temperature control for the long and healthy life of the motor vehicle. The automotive temperature sensor is used to measure the temperature in an automobile. These devices usually consist of a thermocouple, thermistor, resistance temperature detector (RTD), or infrared device.

Automotive Temperature Sensor Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive temperature sensor market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Temperature Sensor Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive temperature sensor market size, automotive temperature sensor market drivers and trends, automotive temperature sensor market major players, automotive temperature sensor competitors' revenues, automotive temperature sensor market positioning, and automotive temperature sensor market growth across geographies. The automotive temperature sensor market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

