Jordan To Host Arab-Islamic Ministerial Cmte. Meeting Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Jordan will host tomorrow (Wednesday) a meeting of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee tasked with international action to stop the war on Gaza, said the Jordanian Foreign in a press statement.

The committee will discuss the joint Arab-Islamic action during the 79th session of the UN General Assembly (High-Level Week), set to be held in New York this month, as part of its efforts to stop the Israeli occupation's aggression on the Gaza Strip and end this unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The statement added that they will discuss ensuring adequate delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, ending the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, and its violations of legal and historical status quo in Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as well as stopping regional escalation.

The committee, formed under the chairmanship of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, includes Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria and Bahrain, in addition to Arab League Secretary General OIC Secretary General. (end)

