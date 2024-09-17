LIME Painting Sets Ambitious Plans To Expand Across New York

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High-End Painting Franchise Eyes the Empire State for Potential Franchise Expansion Efforts

– the premier high-end painting franchise company, is making a strategic move to expand its footprint across New York State by opening a location in every territory. With a focus on luxury homes and properties, LIME Painting aims to bring its top-tier services to some of the most prestigious markets in the state, including East Hampton, South Hampton, Millbrook, Manhattan, Albany, Rochester, Buffalo, and Troy.

LIME Painting has already started receiving interest from potential franchisees in New York, recognizing the state's luxury real estate market as an ideal environment for its specialized services. New York is known for its wealth, status, and abundance of large luxury homes, making it a prime market for LIME Painting's high-quality, bespoke painting services.

"With New York's diverse and high-value housing market, we see tremendous opportunities for growth and expansion," said Nick Lopez, CEO and Founder of LIME Painting . "We are excited to cater to the unique needs of luxury homeowners across the state. Our franchise model is designed for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to bring premium painting services to their communities while capitalizing on a lucrative market."

According to Houzeo, property values in New York are on the rise, and the housing market is becoming increasingly competitive.

In response, LIME Painting is committed to providing valuable services to homeowners seeking to boost their property's appeal and market value. By specializing in the luxury sector, LIME Painting ensures the aesthetic, structural integrity, and elegance of high-end properties, meeting the refined tastes of New York's affluent residents.

LIME Painting has awarded over 100 franchise locations nationwide and is poised for significant growth over the next 12 months, thanks to the rollout of its new "Empire Model." This innovative expansion strategy is tailored for high-net-worth clients interested in building a substantial business presence by securing and developing anywhere from six to 15 territories in one or multiple regions. The Empire Model is designed for those who aim to build a robust business empire with LIME Painting, particularly in high-demand areas like New York.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Empire Model in New York, a state with enormous potential for luxury home services," added Lopez. "This model allows franchisees to capitalize on multiple territories, providing an unparalleled opportunity to dominate the market and deliver exceptional service to a wide range of customers."

LIME Painting remains committed to its core values of love, integrity, mission, and excellence, driving its commitment to exceed customer expectations with every project. Whether it's a standard repaint or a custom restoration for a heavily distressed home, LIME Painting is prepared to handle any challenge with the highest level of professionalism and craftsmanship.

To support its franchisees, LIME Painting offers comprehensive resources, including assistance in building a skilled team, marketing support through templated emails and social media content, and access to LIME Elite Academy, the brand's exclusive training program designed to help franchisees excel. The initial franchise fee for LIME Painting is $60,000, with a total investment ranging from $125,000 to $201,000.

About LIME Painting

After discovering his passion for home improvement while owning his first painting LLC, Nick Lopez founded LIME Painting in 2013 to set the standard of excellence in painting high-end residential and commercial properties. Five years later, he put his perfected business model to the test and began franchising to provide high-quality interior and exterior painting, coating, and other restoration services to maintain the aesthetic and integrity of luxury properties across the country. LIME Painting currently serves luxury home and business owners in all 90+ locations in 21+ states. For more information, go to .

