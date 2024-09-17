Selective Soldering System Market Report | Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- Meridian Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Selective Soldering System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Selective Soldering System Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.



The global selective soldering system market size reached US$ 175.8 million in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 289.5 million in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.



A Selective Soldering System is a machine used in electronic manufacturing for the application of solder to specific areas on a printed circuit board (PCB). This precision is especially valuable in situations where certain components cannot withstand the high temperatures of traditional waves as they are versatile and can handle a range of board sizes and component types. They are particularly useful for through-hole components and areas that may be difficult to reach with traditional wave soldering. Selective soldering is commonly used in the electronics industry, especially for applications where a high level of precision and control is required.



The Selective Soldering System market growth is driven by several factors that reflect the evolving needs of the electronics manufacturing industry. As electronic devices become more complex with smaller components and denser PCB layouts, manufacturers seek precise and controlled soldering solutions. Such systems provide the accuracy and flexibility needed to solder components in tight spaces without affecting adjacent sensitive components. Further, the trend toward smaller, lightweight, and more compact electronic devices leads to the increased use of surface mount technology (SMT) and through-hole components. Moreover, industries such as medical devices, aerospace, and telecommunications have stringent requirements for the quality and reliability of electronic components. Overall, selective soldering system market growth is driving due to such factors, and the move toward lead-free soldering, determined by environmental regulations and industry standards, has influenced the adoption of selective soldering systems that can handle lead-free solder alloys.



By Product Type:



Inline Selective Soldering Systems

Batch Selective Soldering Systems



By Operation Mode:



Manual Selective Soldering Systems

Automatic Selective Soldering Systems



By Technology:



Flux Dip Selective Soldering Systems

Mini-Wave Selective Soldering Systems

Laser Selective Soldering Systems

Other Selective Soldering Systems



By Component:



Soldering Irons

Fluxing Units

Preheating Systems

Solder Pots

Conveyors

Others



By End-User Industry:



Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Medical

Telecommunication

Industrial

Others



By Application:



Through-Hole Component Soldering

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Soldering

Wire and Cable Soldering

Connectors and Terminals Soldering

Others



By Sales Channel:



Direct Sales

Distributor Sales

Online Retail



By End-User:



Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Contract Manufacturers (CMs)



By Level of Automation:



Low-Level Automation

Medium-Level Automation

High-Level Automation



Segmentation By Region:



North America:



United States

Canada



Europe:



Germany

The U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America:



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa:



Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of MEA.



Nordson Corporation

SEHO Systems GmbH

JUKI Corporation

ACE Production Technologies

Pillarhouse International Ltd

Kurtz Ersa Corporation

Electrovert - ITW EAE

Hentec Industries, Inc.

EBSO GmbH

RPS Automation LLC

Apollo Seiko Ltd.

IBL Technologies LLC

Ersa GmbH

Quick Soldering Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen JT Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.



