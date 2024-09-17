Smart Sports Textiles Market Size and Share 2024-2032
(MENAFN- Meridian market Consultants) The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Smart Sports Textiles Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Smart Sports Textiles Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Smart Sports Textiles Market?
The global smart sports textiles market size reached US$ 2.2 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 13.9 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% during 2024-2032.
What are Smart Sports Textiles?
Smart sports textiles are innovative fabrics embedded with technology to boost athletic performance, monitor health metrics, and enhance comfort for athletes. These textiles incorporate sensors, conductive fibers, and electronic components to gather real-time data on heart rate, body temperature, movement, and muscle activity. This data is transmitted to connected devices, enabling athletes and coaches to analyze performance, track progress, and customize training programs. Furthermore, smart sports textiles often include features like moisture-wicking, breathability, and temperature regulation, making them perfect for a wide range of sports and fitness activities.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Smart Sports Textiles industry?
The smart sports textiles market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The smart sports textiles market is rapidly growing, fueled by the rising consumer demand for high-performance athletic wear with health-monitoring capabilities. These advanced textiles, equipped with sensors and electronic components to track metrics such as heart rate, body temperature, and movement, are becoming increasingly popular among professional athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Market growth is driven by factors like heightened health awareness, advancements in wearable technology, and the trend towards connected devices. Additionally, the focus on personalized training and performance analytics is encouraging the adoption of smart sports textiles. Leading companies are continually innovating to provide products that blend functionality, comfort, and advanced technology, further driving market expansion. Hence, all these factors contribute to smart sports textiles market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Smart Clothing
Smart Footwear
Smart Wearable Accessories
By Sensor Type:
Motion Sensors
Biometric Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Pressure Sensors
Others
By Application:
Training and Coaching
Monitoring and Tracking
Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation
By Distribution Channel:
Online Retail
Offline Retail
By End-User:
Athletes
Fitness Enthusiasts
Sports Teams and Clubs
By Fabric Type:
Sensor-Embedded Fabric
Conductive Fabric
Phase-Change Fabric
Moisture-Wicking Fabric
Others
By Connectivity:
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
NFC
Others
By Price Range:
Premium
Mid-Range
Low-Range
By Gender:
Male
Female
Unisex
By Age Group:
Youth (Below 18 years)
Adults (18-35 years)
Middle-Aged Adults (35-50 years)
Seniors (Above 50 years)
By Sports Type:
Running
Cycling
Fitness and Gym
Team Sports
Outdoor Sports
Others
By Power Source:
Battery-Powered
Solar-Powered
Inductive Charging
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
Under Armour Inc.
Nike Inc.
Adidas AG
Hexoskin
Sensoria Inc.
Athos
Lumo Bodytech
SmartLife Tech Co. Ltd.
SensorWake
Nadi X
Myontec Ltd.
OMsignal Inc.
AiQ Smart Clothing Inc.
Carre Technologies Inc. (Hexoskin)
Athalonz Inc.
