Northeast India’s Energy Future Discussed at ELECRAMA 2025 Preview in Guwahati

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Guwahati, Assam – September 13, 2024: The Indian Electrical & Electronics Manufacturers' Association (IEEMA) hosted the preview of ELECRAMA 2025 in Guwahati, bringing together power sector leaders, industry stakeholders, and policymakers to discuss the latest advancements and opportunities in India's electrical sector. The event highlighted key developments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and infrastructure investment, with a special focus on the Northeastern region.

The 16th edition of ELECRAMA, the World's Largest Electrical show, is set to surpass all expectations, with more than 1,100 exhibitors, 400,000 visitors, over 15,000 B2B meetings, 600+ hosted buyers from 80 countries, and 10+ country pavilions. This edition promises to be the biggest, most impressive, and most dynamic event yet.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Executive Director in Charge, Power Grid Corporation of India (Assam & Meghalaya), was a key speaker at the event. He emphasized the significance of India’s commitment to renewable energy, stating, “India's target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based energy capacity by 2030 is an ambitious goal. The development of a robust transmission network is crucial to handling this influx of renewable energy, and the initiatives like Green Energy Corridors are vital in ensuring this seamless integration.”

Mr. Bibhu Bhuyan, Chairman TCC NERPC & Managing Director, Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL), echoed the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors. "ELECRAMA has always been the 'IPL of the electrical industry,' and this edition will foster innovation and partnerships. The electrical industry must support the government’s directive to reduce power generation costs by ₹1 per unit through efficiency and technology-driven solutions," Mr. Bhuyan remarked.

Assam’s power sector has seen substantial growth over the past few years, with significant investments in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure. The state’s reliance on natural gas and hydropower is increasingly being complemented by renewable energy projects, positioning it as a crucial part of India’s broader energy strategy.

Hamza Arsiwala, President of IEEMA, emphasized the event's importance, saying, "The preview in Guwahati is a key milestone as we build up to ELECRAMA 2025. It offers an excellent opportunity to engage with regional leaders and highlight advancements in electrical manufacturing."

Siddharth Bhutoria, Vice Chairman of ELECRAMA 2025, added, “With over 15,000 anticipated B2B meetings and more than 1,100 exhibitors, ELECRAMA 2025 is set to be a landmark event. We look forward to engaging discussions that will drive growth and innovation across the energy sector.”

During the roadshow, IEEMA reiterated its focus on innovation and opportunity in the electrical and allied electronics sector. The association set an ambitious membership target to increase participation from various sectors. ELECRAMA 2025, the World’s Largest Electrical show, is scheduled to take place from February 22nd to 26th, Greater Noida, is anticipated to be a pivotal event for the electrical and allied electronics industry.





MENAFN17092024007598011681ID1108681885