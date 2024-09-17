Qatar To Take Part In Riyadh International Book Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The of Culture announced its participation in Riyadh International Fair, which will take place from September 26 to October 5 at King Saud University. Qatar will be the guest of honor of this year's edition of the fair.

Qatar's participation aims to showcase Qatari intellectual output, promote the Ministry of Culture's electronic library, and strengthen cultural and intellectual exchange.

A number of Qatari publishing houses will participate in the upcoming edition of the book fair, including Qatar University Press, Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press, as well as the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, Qatar Reads, and a collection of publications from the Ministry of Culture.

In this context, Director of the Libraries Department and the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain, said that the Ministry of Culture is keen to participate in such international fairs that reflect aspects of Qatari literature and culture. The participation in Riyadh International Book Fair will include showcasing the ministry's diverse and new publications across various fields of knowledge, including novels, law, and social and human sciences, in addition to presenting distinguished publications for children and young readers.