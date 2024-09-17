Western“Tolerance” On Gaza Conflict Harms Regional Stability: Arab League Chief

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Sept 17 (NNN-MENA) – Arab League (AL) Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, warned yesterday that, Western“tolerance” for the ongoing Gaza conflict could severely impact Middle East stability.

Aboul-Gheit made the remarks during a meeting with Tor Wennesland, the United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process in Cairo, according to an AL statement.

The officials discussed Gaza and West developments, focusing on the conflict's regional impact and potential escalation on the Lebanon front. They agreed on the need for humanitarian efforts, alongside a political process, addressing the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.

The meeting also discussed the future diplomatic steps, to move the two-state solution from the framework of“rhetoric and intentions to the field of action and implementation.”

Aboul-Gheit stressed that, political work must continue on all fronts, especially in the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,226, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-MENA