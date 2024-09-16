Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) Executive Team Changes

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is pleased to announce that Mr Renato Gonzaga, currently Chief Officer (Brazil), is appointed as Group CFO.

Renato brings over 15 years of experience across the natural resource and financial services sectors in Brazil and the U.S.A. His previous leadership experience includes commercial roles as CFO, as well as Head of M&A and Investor Relations, for natural resource development and corporate finance advisory organisations. Renato holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Minas Gerais and an MBA from IMD in Switzerland.

BRE also announces the appointment of Mr Jonathan Hart as Company Secretary, and extends its gratitude to Mr Stephen Kelly, outgoing Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer (Australia), for his valuable contributions to the success of the company.

Bernardo da Veiga MD and CEO Brazilian Rare Earths ...