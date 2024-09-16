Another New School Project Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Realised In Shamakhi District
9/16/2024 3:12:44 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A new school building for 132 students, built by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation, was put into use in Hajigadirli village of
Shamakhi, Azernews reports. Representatives of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Shamakhi District Executive Authority,
the school's teaching and student staff, and village residents took
part in the opening of the newly commissioned school building.
The representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Shamil
Azizov, the head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority,
Tahir Mammadov, made a speech and congratulated the teachers and
students on the occasion of the opening of the school's new
building.
The head of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, Tahir
Mammadov, spoke about the state's concern for the development of
education in our country, including the strengthening of the
material and technical base of general education schools in
Shamakhi in recent years, the construction of new educational
centers, and the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev
Foundation in this field.
The deputy director of the school Sheyda Sheydayev in his speech
pointed out that the educational center is equipped with the
necessary equipment. Therefore, on behalf of the collective and
village residents, the president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
expressed his gratitude to Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva.
It should be noted that the building of Hajigadirli village
secondary school of Shamakhi region was built in 1975. Since the
building was unusable, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation built a new
school with 132 places for pupils. The two-story school building
consists of 3 detachments. The school is fully equipped with
necessary furniture and equipment, and the classrooms and
laboratories are fully equipped with visual aids. There are 10
classrooms, physics, chemistry laboratories, informatics, military
training and labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, dance and
gymnasiums, and an outdoor sports field. The new educational center
is provided with constant water, heating system, as well as fire
alarm and video surveillance systems.
Furthermore, 16 teachers will be engaged in the education of 122
students in the school.
