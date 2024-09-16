Bonmati Signs New Barcelona Contract, Becomes Highest-Paid Female Footballer

(MENAFN- IANS) Madrid (Spain), Sep 16 (IANS) FC have extended the contract of Spain international Aitana Bonmati until 2028, the club has confirmed. The move means Barcelona have ensured the future of the 26-year-old, who is considered the best female player in the world after winning the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Bonmati began her career playing in a boys' league and joined Barcelona at 11 years old. She has now made 275 appearances for the club, scoring a club-record 96 goals in all competitions, reports Xinhua.

The attacking midfielder, who led Spain to victory in the 2023 World Cup, would have been out of contract next summer and was attracting interest from other clubs. In order to fend off that interest, Barcelona have reportedly made her the best-paid women footballer in the world.

Bonmati has been vital to Barcelona winning the last five women's league titles in Spain and scored the opening goal as they won last season's Champions League 2-0 against Lyon.

FIFA World Player of the Year and Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati has also been a key player for Spain, playing a key role in their recent success on the international stage.