Community Group Launches Nationwide Animal Abuse Registry

- John WaudbyLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A local community group in Las Vegas, Nevada has launched the first of its kind Nationwide Animal Abuse Registry. After waiting for years for the to step up and create one, the local group couldn't stand by and wait any longer while innocent animals are being neglected, abused, tortured and even killed at the hands of violent monsters.The U.S. Animal Abuse Registry was created by Las Vegas resident, John Waudby, who also created and launched JusticeForReba after hearing about the horrific murder of Reba, the English bulldog in Las Vegas. Waudby is currently petitioning his state government to create a bill called Reba's Bill and introduce it during the next legislative session. Waudby states many Senators and Assemblypersons have reached out to him to attempt to make Reba's Bill a reality.Waudby has also set his sights on the individual states and Washington D.C. Currently, Tennessee is the only state that has established and launched a Statewide Animal Abuse Registry, but more needs to be done, a lot more if we're going to protect our animals. Waudby states“it is totally unfathomable, that in 2024 our animals don't have the same protection against violent predators that our children do and If the government, who has a sworn oath to protect us, refuses to protect our fur babies, then we will.” Waudby hopes to change that with a Nationwide Animal Abuse Registry.Some interesting facts pulled from his website at :.Globally, at least one animal is abused every 60 seconds. That is nearly 526,000 annually..Each year in the United States, thousands of animals suffer violence and die at the hands of humans..About 250,000 animals annually are found to be victims of animal hoarding, with most living in unsanitary conditions..When comparing animal cruelty charges among adults, men outnumber women by 4 to 1 in almost all abuse types.Waudby states the U.S. Animal Abuse Registry will be built from public records from agencies that have released information on convicted animal abusers, locally maintained registries, court records and other news sources. The U.S. Animal Abuse Registry also has a submission form where visitors can Submit a Tip to have a convicted person(s) added to the website. To protect an individual's right to due process, Waudby states that all submissions will be verified against court records before anyone is listed on the U.S. Animal Abuse Registry.While this registry is brand new and just launched 9/14/24, we are still adding names to it which will take some time. To learn more about the U.S. Animal Abuse Registry, please visit their website at .

