(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to account for the largest share of 40.8% of the lab automation market. In terms of value, in 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the major share of 92% of the lab automation market in North America. Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. are at the forefront of adopting cutting-edge technologies, with a strong emphasis on the implementation of lab automation systems to enhance operational efficiency and gain a competitive edge in the pharmaceutical sector. The adoption of lab automation technologies is driven by several factors, including the surging need for high-throughput analysis, increasing investments in research and development, laboratories' growing need for increased efficiency, precision, and productivity, and the increasing focus on genomics research and genetic testing. These dynamics are boosting the adoption of lab automation across the country. The U.S. has low market barriers for developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals due to the supportive domestic environment. With the availability of government funding for research activities, robust capital markets, and strong academic research in the country, the U.S. is the world's largest scientific research base, attracting most global venture capital investments in the biotechnology industry.
Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth
Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, with the regional market reaching $2.74 billion by 2031. The high growth of this regional market is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, growth in pharmaceutical research, and increasing government funding in APAC. The Asia-Pacific region has become one of the most attractive markets for healthcare & life sciences companies worldwide, primarily due to changing demographics and accelerated economic growth in the region. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are expanding their healthcare infrastructure, driving the demand for laboratory automation.
In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market in Asia-Pacific. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to government initiatives focusing on research and development, increasing R&D expenditures of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, favorable regulatory policies, the rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the increased demand for lab automation among clinical laboratories due to increased disease prevalence.
Germany Continues to Dominate the Lab Automation Market in Europe
In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market in Europe. Factors such as increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, growing biotech & pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, rising healthcare spending, increasing sample volumes in laboratories due to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, the increased demand for precision medicines, and the rising focus on genomics research contribute to the country's largest market share. Germany has a favorable environment for developing and producing research-intensive, high-grade products. According to German Trade & Invest, in 2021, the pharmaceutical industry in Germany invested over $9.1 billion (€7.7 billion) in research and development. Additionally, the government and funding organizations have pledged to substantially increase public & private R&D spending and researchers by 2030 as part of the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Thus, increasing government funding for research, the wide availability of technologically advanced laboratory informatics solutions, and laboratories' need to reduce errors, and associated costs are expected to drive the growth of the lab automation market in Germany.
Lab Automation Market: Competition Analysis
This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the lab automation market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the lab automation market include product launches, product enhancements, approvals, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions. The key players operating in the lab automation market include
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Hamilton Company (U.S.).
Lab Automation Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players
In July 2024, INPECO SA (Switzerland) launched FlexLab X, a next-generation total lab automation system (TLA), at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM 2024). This system can combine analyzers from different vendors, enable space-saving layouts, offers a sleek graphical user interface, and streamlines workflows.
In February 2024, Carbon, Inc. (U.S.) launched its Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions designed to meet the needs of dental labs, setting new standards in lab automation.
In September 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched the PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 thermal cyclers that are designed to aid PCR applications such as sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.
In August 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched the Cobas Connection Modules (CCM) sample conveyor systems to enable flexibility in laboratory designs.
In July 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the BioTek Gen6 Software, which is used for all BioTek detection instruments. This software also provides an intuitive user interface that offers complete control of BioTek microplate readers for absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence measurements for endpoint and kinetic assays.
In July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Diomni Enterprise Software, which provides a digital platform to support testing workflows in order to accommodate rapidly evolving needs.
In July 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the IH-500TM NEXT System, a fully automated system for use with Bio-Rad's ID Cards for routine testing and specialized testing such as newborn screening.
In February 2023, Revvity, Inc. launched the EnVision Nexus Multimode Microplate Reader, which provides high-throughput screening and accelerates drug discovery results.
In February 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences collaborated with Sciex (U.S.) to provide comprehensive workflows for high-throughput screening HT-ADME and synthetic biology studies. The Echo MS System, which is based on Sciex's Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology, is now compatible with Beckman's Echo Liquid Handlers.
In February 2023, Tecan Group Ltd. collaborated with Element Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.) to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with the MagicPrep NGS and AVITI System. This collaboration was aimed at enabling the direct conversion of NGS libraries without affecting sample quality.
In June 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system to automate the labor-intensive process of manual library construction and reagent transfers. The system also eliminates loading errors.
In April 2022, Revvity, Inc. collaborated with Scitara Corporation (U.S.) to integrate PerkinElmer's Signals Research Suite informatics platform and Scitara's iPaaS universal connectivity solution to facilitate fully connected laboratories along with standard data integrity, data mobility, system flexibility, and user reconfigurability.
The report provides a competitive dashboard summarizing the market positioning of the 20 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) are positioned in the industry leaders quadrant.
Scope of the Report:
Lab Automation Market Assessment –by Product
Systems
Automated Liquid Handling Systems
Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems
Automated ELISA Systems
Automated Microplate Readers
Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems
Other Lab Automation Systems
Software
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)
Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)
Workstation/Equipment Automation Software
Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)
Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Application
Drug Discovery
Clinical Diagnostics
Genomics & Proteomics Research
Other Applications
(Note: Other applications include bioprocessing in biotechnology, cell analysis, basic research, forensic analysis, and quality control in the F&B industry.)
Lab Automation Market Assessment–by End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
Academic & Research Institutes
Other End Users
(Note: Other end users include the food & agriculture industries, forensic laboratories, blood banks, and environmental & quality testing laboratories.)
Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Geography
North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe (RoE)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
China
Japan
India
Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Lab Automation Market is projected to hit $11.31 billion by 2031, growing at CAGR of 7.3% from 2024.
Lab Automation Market Research Summary
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Page No
|
244
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2024-2031
|
Base Year
|
2023
|
CAGR
|
7.30
%
|
Market Size (Value)
|
$11.31 billion
|
Market Size (Volume)
|
NA
|
Countries Covered
|
North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, RoE), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, RoAPAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
|
Key Companies
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), Hamilton Company (U.S.)
