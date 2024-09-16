Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth over the forecast period, with the regional market reaching $2.74 billion by 2031. The high growth of this regional market is driven by the expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, growth in pharmaceutical research, and increasing government funding in APAC. The Asia-Pacific region has become one of the most attractive markets for healthcare & life sciences companies worldwide, primarily due to changing demographics and accelerated economic growth in the region. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia are expanding their healthcare infrastructure, driving the demand for laboratory automation.

In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market in Asia-Pacific. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to government initiatives focusing on research and development, increasing R&D expenditures of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, favorable regulatory policies, the rising prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases, the rising geriatric population, and the increased demand for lab automation among clinical laboratories due to increased disease prevalence.

Germany Continues to Dominate the Lab Automation Market in Europe

In 2024, Germany is expected to account for the largest share of the lab automation market in Europe. Factors such as increasing government investments in the pharmaceutical industry, growing biotech & pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, rising healthcare spending, increasing sample volumes in laboratories due to the rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, the increased demand for precision medicines, and the rising focus on genomics research contribute to the country's largest market share. Germany has a favorable environment for developing and producing research-intensive, high-grade products. According to German Trade & Invest, in 2021, the pharmaceutical industry in Germany invested over $9.1 billion (€7.7 billion) in research and development. Additionally, the government and funding organizations have pledged to substantially increase public & private R&D spending and researchers by 2030 as part of the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Thus, increasing government funding for research, the wide availability of technologically advanced laboratory informatics solutions, and laboratories' need to reduce errors, and associated costs are expected to drive the growth of the lab automation market in Germany.

Lab Automation Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the lab automation market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the lab automation market include product launches, product enhancements, approvals, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and expansions. The key players operating in the lab automation market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Waters Corporation (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Hudson Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), and Hamilton Company (U.S.).

Lab Automation Industry Overview: Latest Developments from Key Industry Players



In July 2024, INPECO SA (Switzerland) launched FlexLab X, a next-generation total lab automation system (TLA), at the Annual Scientific Meeting of the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM 2024). This system can combine analyzers from different vendors, enable space-saving layouts, offers a sleek graphical user interface, and streamlines workflows.

In February 2024, Carbon, Inc. (U.S.) launched its Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions designed to meet the needs of dental labs, setting new standards in lab automation.

In September 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. launched the PTC Tempo 48/48 and PTC Tempo 384 thermal cyclers that are designed to aid PCR applications such as sequencing, cloning, and genotyping.

In August 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd launched the Cobas Connection Modules (CCM) sample conveyor systems to enable flexibility in laboratory designs.

In July 2023, Agilent Technologies, Inc. launched the BioTek Gen6 Software, which is used for all BioTek detection instruments. This software also provides an intuitive user interface that offers complete control of BioTek microplate readers for absorbance, fluorescence, and luminescence measurements for endpoint and kinetic assays.

In July 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the Diomni Enterprise Software, which provides a digital platform to support testing workflows in order to accommodate rapidly evolving needs.

In July 2023, Bio-Rad Laboratories launched the IH-500TM NEXT System, a fully automated system for use with Bio-Rad's ID Cards for routine testing and specialized testing such as newborn screening.

In February 2023, Revvity, Inc. launched the EnVision Nexus Multimode Microplate Reader, which provides high-throughput screening and accelerates drug discovery results.

In February 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences collaborated with Sciex (U.S.) to provide comprehensive workflows for high-throughput screening HT-ADME and synthetic biology studies. The Echo MS System, which is based on Sciex's Acoustic Ejection Mass Spectrometry technology, is now compatible with Beckman's Echo Liquid Handlers.

In February 2023, Tecan Group Ltd. collaborated with Element Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.) to offer a true benchtop NGS workflow with the MagicPrep NGS and AVITI System. This collaboration was aimed at enabling the direct conversion of NGS libraries without affecting sample quality.

In June 2022, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences launched the Biomek NGeniuS liquid handling system to automate the labor-intensive process of manual library construction and reagent transfers. The system also eliminates loading errors. In April 2022, Revvity, Inc. collaborated with Scitara Corporation (U.S.) to integrate PerkinElmer's Signals Research Suite informatics platform and Scitara's iPaaS universal connectivity solution to facilitate fully connected laboratories along with standard data integrity, data mobility, system flexibility, and user reconfigurability.

The report provides a competitive dashboard summarizing the market positioning of the 20 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Hamilton Company (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany) are positioned in the industry leaders quadrant.

Scope of the Report:

Lab Automation Market Assessment –by Product



Systems



Automated Liquid Handling Systems



Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems



Automated ELISA Systems



Automated Microplate Readers



Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems

Other Lab Automation Systems

Software



Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)



Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN)



Workstation/Equipment Automation Software Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Application



Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics & Proteomics Research Other Applications

(Note: Other applications include bioprocessing in biotechnology, cell analysis, basic research, forensic analysis, and quality control in the F&B industry.)

Lab Automation Market Assessment–by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include the food & agriculture industries, forensic laboratories, blood banks, and environmental & quality testing laboratories.)

Lab Automation Market Assessment–by Geography



North America



U.S.

Canada

Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)



China



Japan



India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Lab Automation Market is projected to hit $11.31 billion by 2031, growing at CAGR of 7.3% from 2024.

