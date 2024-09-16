Coopearation Agreement With Indicator Global Inc

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I Win Securities Limited and I Win Asset Management Limited (“I Win”), both being wholly-owned subsidiaries of Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ: GSIW) (“Garden Stage”), announced today that multiple strategic cooperation agreements have been reached with Indicator Global Inc ("Indicator"), an Adviser Firm registered with US SEC with registration number 802-130189 and CRD number 331058. Indicator Global Inc is one of the leading investment advisers in the United States in a wide spectrum of practises. This cooperation further enhances the connectivity of the different clientele of I Win and Indicator and facilitates the development of the businesses of all parties involved. The cooperation agreements cover introduction of clients, derivatives, consulting, external asset management and a possible formation of a joint venture.

Under this agreement, I Win and Indicator will work closely together to share common resources and expand different market segments in compliance with the regulatory framework. The two companies will conduct joint promotional activities on a regular basis, such as forums and workshops, on relevant topics including market updates, index and derivatives product development and cross-border regulatory updates.

It is delighting that Indicator has become a strategic partner of I Win and this cooperation will create a win-win situation for I Win's and Indicator's clients and also for the business outlook of the 2 companies. Through multiple communication with Indicator and its senior management, it is found that the expertise of Indicator's team is very impressive and there are numerous ways to stretch the potential of the two companies with this cooperation.

Garden Stage is a Hong Kong-based financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of (i) placing and underwriting services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services.

