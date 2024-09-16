BIG Condemns New Program Presented By Dutch Government To Parliament

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has issued a strong statement
condemning the newly presented program by the Dutch government to
the country's Parliament, criticizing its continued colonial
policies. The program, which has been approved by the Cabinet of
Ministers and is awaiting parliamentary discussion, is seen by BIG
as a perpetuation of the Netherlands' historical approach to its
former colonies, particularly regarding six Caribbean islands. The
group calls on the Dutch government to respect the right to
self-determination and the freedom of these territories, accusing
the new administration of stifling their independence.
Azernews presents the full statement of BIG
below:
Statement of the Baku Initiative Group
(BIG):
“For your information, we inform you that the Government of the
Netherlands has submitted a new program to the Parliament of the
country. The program has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers
and must now be discussed and approved by the Parliament.
Our expectations that the Netherlands, which has been a colonial
country for centuries, would eventually respect the freedom of the
peoples it enslaved and remove the obstacles it imposed for the
independent living of the territories located tens of thousands of
kilometers away from it, did not come true.
Although The Party for Freedom, the People's Party for Freedom
and Democracy, the New Social Contract, and the Farmer-Citizen
Movement, which formed the new government of the Netherlands, wrote
that they were fighting for "freedom" in their charters, six
countries in the Caribbean-Aruba, Curaçao, Saint Maarten, Bonaire,
Saint Eustatius, and the Saba Islands-continue to stifle the
freedom of the people of these islands.
The new program presented by the government claims that Bonaire,
Saint Eustatius, and Saba will implement legislative and strategic
initiatives aimed at increasing the prosperity of the islands,
based on the principles of good governance and cooperation. For
this, a General Management Law will be prepared, which approach
involves the application of the "obey and explain" principle.
Thus, the right-wing nationalist new Cabinet of Ministers of the
Netherlands is preparing to continue the colonial policy of the
previous government. Although the government claims that some of
these islands have an autonomous status, in fact, these areas are
completely dependent on the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Even these
islands have been removed from the UN list of territories to be
decolonized.
In order to convey the real situation in the Dutch colonies to
the world community, on August 22 of this year, an international
conference called "Bonaire's Pathway From Baku Through UN General
Assembly To Self-Determination," dedicated to the island of
Bonaire, was held in Baku.
These peoples fighting for their freedom, especially the island
of Bonaire, plan to submit a draft resolution to the UN General
Assembly in October of this year to have the island re-listed by
the UN for decolonization.
The Baku Initiative Group requests the Dutch government to
respect the freedom of the peoples and not to create obstacles to
the struggle of the islands for independence within the framework
of international organizations.”
