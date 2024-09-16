Rakeysh Om Prakash To Have A Masterclass At IIFA Hosted By Mini Mathur

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra will be having a masterclass at the International Indian Academy Awards (IIFA) to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema.

The masterclass will be hosted by Mini Mathur, on September 28 at Yas Creative Hub to honour Indian cinema's centennial. It will also have a screening of“Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story”, helmed by Mehra. Co-directed by Jeffrey Zimbalist,“Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story” captures the century-long journey of Indian cinema, from its origins to its profound impact on the world today.

Andre Timmins, Founder/Director IIFA said: "We are incredibly excited to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema with a special IIFA screening and MasterClass, featuring the visionary Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and hosted by the charismatic Mini Mathur, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Film Commission and Creative Media Authority.”

He said that the Masterclass not only pays tribute to the incredible legacy of Indian cinema but also creates a one-of-a-kind platform for film enthusiasts, aspiring filmmakers, and students of film and media studies to engage with one of the most celebrated directors in the industry.

The session will guide audiences through a compelling exploration of Indian cinema with Mehra.

The event will kick off with a compelling screening of Bollywood: The Greatest Love Story, followed by an exclusive MasterClass with visionary filmmaker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra.

Mehra made his directorial debut with the supernatural action thriller“Aks” in 2001 starring Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. He next helmed“Rang De Basanti” in 2006 starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor and British actress Alice Patten.

The film followed the story of a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement. She befriends and casts five young men in the film, which inspires them to fight against the corruption of their own government.

The film was the seventh highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

He then went on to direct“Delhi-6,”“Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,”“Mirzya,”“Mere Pyare Prime Minister,” and“Toofan.”