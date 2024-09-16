PM Modi's 74Th Birthday On 17 September: Veg Langar At Ajmer Sharif To Discounts In Gujarat Know All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will celebrate his 74th birthday tomorrow i.e., September 17. In February this year, a US-based agency Morning Consul survey revealed that PM Modi emerged as the most popular leader in the world after defeating Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak and Justin Trudeau.





As the Prime Minister will celebrate his 74th birthday today, many events have been organised to celebrate his birthday.

1. Veg langar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

The Ajmer Sharif Dargah on September 17 will prepare and distribute 4,000 kilograms of vegetarian "Langar" food. An official statement from the Dargah authorities said, "In celebration of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and in conjunction with "Sewa Pakhwada," the historic and world-famous "Big Shahi Deg" at Ajmer Dargah Sharif will once again be used to prepare and distribute 4000 kg of vegetarian "Langar" food, continuing a tradition that has been upheld for over 550 years."

2. 100% discounts on Audo rides

BJP leader Purnesh Modi revealed that in celebration of PM Modi's birthday, numerous local businesses in his constituency will provide discounts ranging from 10% to 100%. He noted that this annual tradition of offering special discounts and service activities is a way to honour the Prime Minister's contributions and legacy.

While speaking to news agency ANI, he said,“2,500 businessmen involved in different occupations will provide discounts ranging between 10% to 100%... 110 auto-rickshaws will give 100% discount on that day. We appeal it every year, but we don't force anyone for any kind of offer. They are connected to us and PM Modi with their will... every shop has its own scheme--what to discount, how much discount--it's their decision. It's voluntary; we just connect them with the people.” Joining the celebration, the Auto Union in Surat will offer free rides a day ahead of PM Modi's birthday. Raju Bhandari, the union president, said,“We will celebrate as seva day (service day), where individual auto drivers are giving [rides for free]. Why not do it as a united move? Hence, we will take passengers for free, and that is on Monday, September 16, a day ahead of Narendra Modi's birthday.”

Shoppers in Surat are also excited about the discounts being offered during the festive season. One shopper said, "Today, festivals are going on, so we are shopping. I came to know that on September 17, it's PM Modi's birthday, and we are getting good discounts here. So, we bought a few items," as reported by news agency ANI.

4. PM Modi's portrait using grains and lentils

In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, a 13-year-old school student, Presley Shekinah creates a portrait of PM Modi using grains and lentils in a 12-hour-long effort.





PM Modi's plan on his birthday

The Prime Minister will be visiting Odisha to initiate the 'Subhadra Yojana.' BJP MP Sambit Patra had earlier said, "During the election campaign, PM Modi provided a 'Modi Guarantee' in Odisha, promising that if the BJP formed the government, every woman would receive ₹50,000 over five years. The process begins on September 17, with around 1 crore 30 lakh women set to receive the first installment of ₹5,000 through the Subhadra Yojana. PM Modi will release this first installment."

Schools and colleges in Bhubaneswar will remain closed during the visit. PM Modi will also hand over keys to PMAY beneficiaries and launch the Awaas 2024 App, alongside other housing-related initiatives.

(With inputs from ANI)