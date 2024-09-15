Education Vital To Economic Stability: Stanikzai

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy of Foreign Affairs Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has emphasised the critical role of education in fostering an and independent politics.

Stanikzai made the remarks at a meeting organised by the Mohammad Qais Arghandiwal Charity Foundation in Kabul on Saturday.

“Education is crucial for a stable and strong economy, a disciplined and effective military and a robust and independent system,” he commented.

The deputy minister added that countries advancing in education and science also excelled in other areas.

Stanikzai highlighted the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) commitment to the education sector, noting that a nation's progress was intertwined with its progress on the knowledge front.

He recalled before IEA's rule, the country experienced a daily loss of life due to conflict. However, he asserted the enforcement of comprehensive security throughout Afghanistan.

The official urged citizens to unite and contribute to the nation's development, stressing that Afghanistan was in urgent need of progress after decades of conflict.

Stanikzai called on the international community, institutions and the United Nations to support the country's reconstruction efforts.

Additionally, he cited IEA's efforts to create a favorable environment for charitable organisations to operate across Afghanistan.

Stanikzai reassured that a general amnesty had been declared, inviting Afghans living abroad to return home without fear.

Meanwhile, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani, minister of refugees and repatriation, discussed the impact of prolonged wars on the education sector.

He lamented that global tendencies seem to be leaving Afghanistan in ignorance and stressed support for returning migrants, including access to schools, health centers and other essential services.

The Mohammad Qais Arghandiwal Charity Foundation collaborates with relevant ministries in agriculture, education, and health sectors, aiming to address these critical needs.

