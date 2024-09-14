QF Launches Programme To Develop Local Girls' Sporting Talent

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



QF to establish a Women's Sports Academy, which will launch in 2026/2027 Olympic medalist Sifan Hassan announced as ambassador for track and field

Sporting talent among girls is to be nurtured through Qatar Foundation's Creating Pathways Programme – the first focus of which will be on track and field, as announced at its launch Saturday in partnership with programme ambassador and Olympic medalist Sifan Hassan.The Creating Pathways Programme, launched as part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) legacy plans, aims to encourage activity in sports for girls aged 12-16. Local mentors and trained coaches will lead the sessions, driving home to young people the importance of exercise, nutrition, and overall wellbeing.Led by Olympic medalist Elizabeth McColgan, Director of Athletics at QF's CEO Office, the Women's Track and Field Programme, which is being rolled out this month, is the first of five elite sports programmes to be launched through this new sporting pathway. Initially targeting high-potential Qatari girls in a female-only training environment, the programme will later expand to after-school and community-based sports initiatives.Hassan, a Dutch middle- and long-distance runner who recently won one gold and two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics – and who has six Olympic medals in total – was praised for wearing the hijab when she stood on the podium in the French capital during the games to receive her marathon gold medal. Speaking at the launch event at the Education City Stadium, she said:“As a refugee, I have been in difficult situations, but running helped me conquer my fear.“Because of running, I am not afraid to fail, not afraid to take up challenges, and not afraid to make mistakes, and that is what I would like pass on to the young girls in Qatar and the region. Girls everywhere hold a lot of promise – they just need some encouragement to believe in themselves, and that is what I will help them do.”McColgan said:“We are committed to promoting the participation of women and girls in sports and to providing a safe and welcoming environment for female athletes of all ages and skill levels. The Creating Pathways Programme has been designed with women in mind – healthy you, healthy body, healthy mind.”Explaining the purpose of the Creating Pathways Programme, Alexandra Chalat, Executive Director of Partnerships and Strategic Alignment, QF, said:“At Qatar Foundation, we promote and enable involvement in sports through the provision of accessible sporting opportunities to everyone, with our programmes reflecting different needs and cultural considerations.“QF is harnessing the post-FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 excitement to offer more opportunities for women and girls to engage in physical activity, contributing to the legacy vision of a healthier nation.”Working in partnership with the Qatar Olympic Committee, and in alignment with QOC's National Federation Development Strategy, the Creating Pathways Programme is the precursor to QF creating a Women's Sports Academy, which will launch in 2026/2027 and will aim to serve as a feeder into national team selection across a range of sports. The academy will be based at the Education City Stadium, a FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 venue, which, following the tournament, is now becoming a sporting hub for women and girls. The stadium's new role is central to QF's World Cup legacy programme, offering tailored sporting amenities and housing female sports clubs and organisations.To register for the Women's Track and Field Programme, the link, , may be visited.