Michael Stosic Releases His New Album 'My Favorite Hymns'

Christian Singer/Songwriter Michael Stosic, from Reno Nevada, has just released his eleventh studio album on September 12, 2024 entitled“My Favorite Hymns”.

- Michael StosicRENO, NV, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christian Singer/Songwriter Michael Stosic, from Reno Nevada, has just released his newest body of musical work and eleventh studio album on September 12, 2024 entitled“My Favorite Hymns”.Michael Stosic has been writing and recording music since 1982 with his first self-titled AOR album that was eventually picked up and released world-wide by P-Vine Records of Japan. Since that time Michael was called into the Christian Music arena writing and recording his first Christian album called“Brand New Love”, in 1986 and has been doing so ever since.Michael was born and raised in Reno Nevada and started attending a very small church with his mom and dad at a very young age. Says Michael“I remember the Sunday services at the First Baptist Church of Reno when I was ten years old. I didn't always understand what Reverend Conklin was talking about, but I remember the music. They sang these wonderful hymns that I loved so much. Songs like“Amazing Grace”,“How Great Thou Art” and“Great Is Thy Faithfulness” really impacted me”.Today, as Michael continues to sing and do concerts he performs these classic hymns, and the reaction to them has been so good that he decided to record an album of these songs, including“Blessed Assurance”,“The Old Rugged Cross”,“It Is Well With My Soul”,“Holy Holy Holy” and his favorites“Amazing Grace”,“Great Is Thy Faithfulness”, and“How Great Thou Art”. This new album is arranged with acoustic guitar, electric guitar, piano, bass, violins, horns, and a small boys choir that sounds beautiful with Michael's vocals.This album is available now on all streaming services world-wide such as Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon Music, iTunes, Pandora and YouTube.You can contact Michael through his website at

