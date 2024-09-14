Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out This Saturday’S Line-Up, September 14

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The second day of Rock in Rio 2024, this Saturday, September 14, brings a heavyweight program, featuring OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons on the World Stage.



The festival, celebrating its 40-year history, will continue to attract crowds with a diverse range of attractions and more than 700,000 participants expected by the end of the edition.



On the New Dance Order Stage, electronic fans can enjoy DJ Snak , as well as performances by Liu and Öwnboss.



The seven-day event brings big names in international and national music, with performances ranging from Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry to national talents like Lulu Santos and NX Zero. See the complete Saturday line-up below.



Line-up for Rock in Rio 2024 – Saturday, September 14

World Stage







4:40 PM - Lulu Santos



7:00 PM - Zara Larsson



9:20 PM - OneRepublic

12:00 AM - Imagine Dragons







3:30 PM - Patu Fu and Penélope



5:50 PM - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram



8:10 PM - James

10:45 PM - NX Zero







10:00 PM - Liu



11:30 PM - Öwnboss



1:10 AM - Kvsh

2:40 AM - DJ Snake







4:00 PM - Lourena



7:00 PM - Thiago Pantaleão

9:00 PM - Dennis







3:30 PM - Amaro Freitas



5:30 PM - Mestrinho

7:15 PM - Hermeto Pascoal & group







3:00 PM - 7 Minutoz



5:00 PM - Duquesa



7:30 PM - Bin with Leviano

8:30 PM - Nagalli - Magic Show & Guests



Sunset StageNew Dance Order StageFavela Space StageGlobal Village StageSupernova Stage