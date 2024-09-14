Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out This Saturday’S Line-Up, September 14
Date
9/14/2024
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The second day of Rock in Rio 2024, this Saturday, September 14, brings a heavyweight program, featuring OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons on the World Stage.
The festival, celebrating its 40-year history, will continue to attract crowds with a diverse range of attractions and more than 700,000 participants expected by the end of the edition.
On the New Dance Order Stage, electronic music fans can enjoy DJ Snak , as well as performances by Liu and Öwnboss.
The seven-day event brings big names in international and national music, with performances ranging from Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry to national talents like Lulu Santos and NX Zero. See the complete Saturday line-up below.
Line-up for Rock in Rio 2024 – Saturday, September 14
World Stage
4:40 PM - Lulu Santos
7:00 PM - Zara Larsson
9:20 PM - OneRepublic
12:00 AM - Imagine Dragons
Sunset Stage
3:30 PM - Patu Fu and Penélope
5:50 PM - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
8:10 PM - James
10:45 PM - NX Zero
New Dance Order Stage
10:00 PM - Liu
11:30 PM - Öwnboss
1:10 AM - Kvsh
2:40 AM - DJ Snake
Favela Space Stage
4:00 PM - Lourena
7:00 PM - Thiago Pantaleão
9:00 PM - Dennis
Global Village Stage
3:30 PM - Amaro Freitas
5:30 PM - Mestrinho
7:15 PM - Hermeto Pascoal & group
Supernova Stage
3:00 PM - 7 Minutoz
5:00 PM - Duquesa
7:30 PM - Bin with Leviano
8:30 PM - Nagalli - Magic Show & Guests
