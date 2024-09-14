عربي


Rock In Rio 2024: Check Out This Saturday’S Line-Up, September 14


9/14/2024 5:00:06 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The second day of Rock in Rio 2024, this Saturday, September 14, brings a heavyweight program, featuring OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons on the World Stage.

The festival, celebrating its 40-year history, will continue to attract crowds with a diverse range of attractions and more than 700,000 participants expected by the end of the edition.

On the New Dance Order Stage, electronic music fans can enjoy DJ Snak , as well as performances by Liu and Öwnboss.

The seven-day event brings big names in international and national music, with performances ranging from Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry to national talents like Lulu Santos and NX Zero. See the complete Saturday line-up below.

Line-up for Rock in Rio 2024 – Saturday, September 14
World Stage


  • 4:40 PM - Lulu Santos
  • 7:00 PM - Zara Larsson
  • 9:20 PM - OneRepublic
  • 12:00 AM - Imagine Dragons

Sunset Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Patu Fu and Penélope
  • 5:50 PM - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
  • 8:10 PM - James
  • 10:45 PM - NX Zero

New Dance Order Stage

  • 10:00 PM - Liu
  • 11:30 PM - Öwnboss
  • 1:10 AM - Kvsh
  • 2:40 AM - DJ Snake

Favela Space Stage

  • 4:00 PM - Lourena
  • 7:00 PM - Thiago Pantaleão
  • 9:00 PM - Dennis

Global Village Stage

  • 3:30 PM - Amaro Freitas
  • 5:30 PM - Mestrinho
  • 7:15 PM - Hermeto Pascoal & group

Supernova Stage

  • 3:00 PM - 7 Minutoz
  • 5:00 PM - Duquesa
  • 7:30 PM - Bin with Leviano
  • 8:30 PM - Nagalli - Magic Show & Guests

The Rio Times

