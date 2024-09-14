Tihar Jail In Election Spotlight: Omar Dares Er Rashid

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National vice president Omar Abdullah on Friday issued a challenge to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Supremo Engineer Rashid, promising he will accompany him to Tihar Jail if he withdraws from the election field.

Er Rashid had previously challenged Abdullah to join him in Tihar Jail, with the condition that he would step away from the if Abdullah did so.

Engineer Rashid was behind bars in Delhi's Tihar Jail and was released on interim bail on Wednesday to campaign for the assembly elections.

Talking to reporters, Omar said that he is prepared to accompany Er Rashid to Tihar Jail if he withdraws from the electoral contest in favour of the National Conference.

He also raised concerns about the AIP president's silence regarding his position on a possible post-poll alliance with the BJP, which was brought up during a seminar.

The former chief minister criticised Er Rashid's supporters for believing that their votes could lead to his release from jail.

“The people of Baramulla were befooled that their votes will help Er Rashid to get released, but the fact is that the court is the only way one can come out of jail,” he said.

He urged voters to support NC-Congress alliance candidates to prevent the BJP and its allies from gaining power and to ensure justice and employment for the youth.

“NC and Congress are steadfast in not aligning with the BJP, while other parties seem ready to collaborate with it,” he said.

Omar reiterated that the National Conference is committed to addressing all critical issues, including Article 370 and employment, and remains resolute in its opposition to BJP policies.

“The party is fighting to exclude BJP from power and to reverse the changes made on August 5, 2019,” he said.

