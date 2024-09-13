Biotech Surges Following Positive Phase 2A Observations

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) A %Biotech company based out of Cambridge Massachusetts is stealing the show after the company said that a complete or partial response was observed in the first two patients with first-line pancreatic cancer getting IMM-1-104 in combination with modified gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in a phase 2a study, according to a morning press release.

Traders were quick to snatch up shares of %Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: $IMRX) after the announcement, with shares of the micro cap currently bid up 68.18 percent at the time of writing. This bullish performance will be a strong continuation of Thursday’s trading after shares closed up at $1.43/share (+10.85%). Keep an eye on this one!

Immuneering Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. The company's proprietary computational Disease Cancelling Technology platform enables Immuneering's drug discovery programs. The company also provides unparalleled computational biology capabilities to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.