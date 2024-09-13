Azul Airlines’ Stock Soars 20% On Debt Restructuring Progress

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Azul Airlines, Brazil's third-largest carrier, saw its stock surge nearly 20% following news of significant progress in its debt restructuring efforts.



The company is nearing a deal with aircraft lessors to exchange equity for about $600 million in debt, potentially averting the need for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.



Key developments in Azul's restructuring:





Equity-for-debt swap: Lessors may receive around 20% equity stake in Azul to settle obligations originally scheduled for payment over three years.Majority support: A majority of Azul's lessors have signaled agreement to the proposed plan, with a deal potentially being signed within weeks.Avoiding bankruptcy: Unlike several Latin American carriers that filed for bankruptcy after the COVID-19 pandemic, Azul aims to complete an out-of-court restructuring.Previous restructuring: In 2023, Azul struck a deal with lessors and equipment manufacturers, offering up to $570 million in preferred shares valued at 36 reais each.Financial pressures: Azul's shares have dropped over 70% year-to-date due to a weaker exchange rate and operational disruptions caused by flooding in Porto Alegre.This comes as part of Azul's broader strategy to optimize its capital structure and improve liquidity.The airline previously completed a $2.25 billion out-of-court restructuring in July 2023, which included exchanging existing bonds for new secured notes and raising $800 million in new capital.Azul Airlines' Stock Soars 20% on Debt Restructuring ProgressAzul's CEO, John Rodgerson, has emphasized the company's focus on negotiating directly with creditors rather than pursuing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.The airline is also exploring other avenues to raise capital, including potentially using its cargo unit, Azul Cargo, as collateral for up to $800 million in new funding.As Azul navigates these complex financial waters, the outcome of these negotiations will be crucial for the airline's future stability and growth in the competitive Latin American aviation market.