One More Child Combats Human Trafficking In Ohio

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Team develops key partnerships in Cincinnati to combat the rise in reports of human trafficking

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Ohio ranking sixth in the nation for the highest reports of human trafficking, One More Child is expanding its services to help trafficking in Cincinnati and the surrounding areas.

One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams provide counseling, advocacy, mentorship and other resources to individuals recovering from the horrors of human trafficking. Mobile teams are currently based in Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio with plans underway to expand into other states.

“The reason this model is so effective is because it's tailored to the needs of the survivors and complexities surrounding their situations,” said Danelle Davis, director of anti-trafficking mobile teams in Ohio.“Trafficking is happening all throughout the U.S., but the issue is much different than how it tends to be portrayed in Hollywood. Traffickers prey on vulnerable children and teens by developing relationships. Most victims are groomed and manipulated over time, often by people they know, into a cycle of exploitation. We provide the resources and services they need, including personal mentoring, to help them break that cycle.”

With a clear connection between trafficking and drug addiction, One More Child's Anti-Trafficking team works directly with the Addictions Pod located at the Hamilton County Justice Center and the Weightless Anchor to help survivors on their road to recovery. Other partnerships include Safe Harbor through the Juvenile Court, Salvation Army's“End Slavery Cincinnati,” and the United Way.

In addition to working directly with trafficking survivors, mobile team experts also conduct lunch-and-learns and formal training to agencies and organizations, such as the Cincinnati Police Department, on how to recognize and respond to human trafficking.

One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile teams throughout the country have worked alongside multiple law enforcement agencies including the U.S. Marshal Service, Secret Service and the FBI on operations to locate and help trafficking victims. In 2023, One More Child's Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams served 1,007 trafficking clients nationally and reached 12,969 people through education, advocacy and awareness.

Reaching its one-year anniversary in Cincinnati, One More Child is working to develop additional partnerships and expand its reach throughout Ohio to help more victims in need.“For the next year, our goal is to triple the number of clients we serve,” said Davis.

One More Child is currently seeking to hire a full-time clinician. To view the position, visit

About One More Child

One More Child operates in 26 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry childre, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2023, One More Child provided direct services to 50,259 children and individuals while impacting an additional 143,334 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 19 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit .

Attachments



Anti-Trafficking Training Anti-Trafficking Mobile Team in Ohio

CONTACT: Joe McLeod One More Child ...