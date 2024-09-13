(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Photo of Capitol Hill at dusk. Making Strides Towards a More Inclusive Future

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) proudly announces a powerful coalition of allied organizations joining the Walk to Wall Street initiative, a 240+ mile trek from Capitol Hill in Washington to New York City's financial district. Partners in formation to join HACR on this monumental journey include the National Urban League, UnidosUS, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, Disability:IN, The Executive Leadership Council, the Asian American Business Development Center, Global Black Economic Forum, SER Jobs for Progress – National, Latino Corporate Directors Association, Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics, the Women Business Collaborative, MANA, a National Latina Organization, and Latino Justice (PRLDEF). These organizations will join forces to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in Corporate America.

Led by HACR President and CEO Cid Wilson, the Walk to Wall Street will kick off on September 17 in front of Capitol Hill in Washington. The walk will begin with a rally at 10 am ET on the Capitol lawn at the corner of 3rd St. and Constitution Ave. It will feature remarks by the CEOs of the Human Rights Campaign, Kelley Robinson, and the Women Business Collaborative, Gwen K. Young. Over four weeks, Wilson and members of the HACR team will walk more than 240 miles to Wall Street in New York City, raising awareness of the critical gaps in diversity, equity, representation, inclusion, and belonging that persist in Corporate America. This quest is more than just a physical feat-it is a powerful statement aimed at driving comprehensive change across all levels of corporate structure, from executive positions and C-suite roles to corporate boards, supplier procurement, and philanthropic giving.

"Despite progress over the years, Corporate America still has a long way to go in achieving true diversity, representation, and inclusion," said Wilson. "This walk symbolizes the journey we must all undertake to bridge these gaps. Each step I take is a call to action for companies to commit to meaningful change and equity in the workplace. 2024 is not a time to slow down or back down, and it's certainly not a time to turn around. It's time to double down on diversity, equity, and inclusion."

Participants are invited to join Wilson for segments of the walk, with scheduled stops in key cities along the route:



Baltimore on September 20

Wilmington on September 27

Philadelphia on September 30

Trenton on October 3

Newark on October 7

Washington Heights neighborhood in Manhattan on October 10 Lower Manhattan on October 11

Each stop will highlight specific challenges and opportunities related to diversity and inclusion, engaging local communities and leaders in meaningful conversations. Rallies will be held in Philadelphia on September 30th and New York City on October 11th.

This initiative underscores the shared responsibility in addressing and overcoming the challenges of inclusion and equity. Wilson will be joined at various points by representatives from the partnering organizations and potentially by allies from some of Corporate America's largest companies. These partnerships and the visible support along the route reflect a unified front advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The journey will culminate on Wall Street, symbolizing the heart of Corporate America. This destination highlights the critical need for diversity and inclusion at the highest levels of corporate decision-making, as the call for equity spans from policy-making centers to financial powerhouses. The walk aims to encourage those, including many working within Corporate America, who have remained steadfast in their support of DEI despite the backlash.

HACR invites corporate leaders, policymakers, media, and the public to follow Wilson's journey and engage in this crucial dialogue. HACR's social media channels and dedicated Walk to Wall Street social media channels will share regular updates and highlights of each leg of the trip.

For more information, to join Wilson on a segment of his walk, or to support the cause, please email [email protected] .

Please address media inquiries to HACR Director of Communications and Marketing Andrea Orlando at [email protected] .

About HACR

Founded in 1986, the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR) is the nation's leading corporate advocacy organization, representing 14 national Hispanic organizations in

the United States

and

Puerto Rico. Its mission is to advance the inclusion of Hispanics in Corporate America in Employment, Procurement, Philanthropy, and Governance. Through their corporate leadership advancement programs, best-practice conferences, research initiatives, and public engagements, HACR is illuminating

The Power of Hispanic InclusionTM

throughout Corporate America.

HACR is one of four leadership organizations in the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD), including Catalyst, The Executive Leadership Council, and Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics (LEAP). Diversified Search serves as an advisory member. These groups aim to advance the inclusion of women and people of color on corporate boards.

Follow HACR's journey:

LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

Instagram ,

X , and

TikTok



Please use the hashtag #WalkToWallStreet #HACR

SOURCE Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility (HACR)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED