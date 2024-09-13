Amagi and BuyDRM partner to secure streaming video on PlayMedia's FAST platform GoPlay.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Amagi , the global leader in cloud-based SaaS for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with BuyDRM, a leading content security services and solutions provider offering cloud-based content security for the streaming GoPlay by PlayMedia. This successful collaboration with BuyDRM's KeyOS Content Security Platform provides robust safeguards for valuable video content while allowing PlayMedia to focus on delivering high-quality video experiences to its audience without compromising security.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in addressing the evolving challenges of content security in today's digital landscape. By combining BuyDRM's expertise in DRM solutions with Amagi's scalable cloud infrastructure, PlayMedia can ensure comprehensive protection for its content library against piracy and unauthorized access.

BuyDRM's KeyOS Content Security Platform is an award-winning, studio-approved multi-DRM and watermarking content security platform for video. The KeyOS platform protects the assets of copyright holders and distributors with robust security services and solutions for high-value video content and is trusted by many of the most prominent names in media and entertainment across the globe.

Srinivasan KA, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, said, "Our partnership with BuyDRM aligns perfectly with our endeavor to empower content creators and distributors with innovative technology. Integrating BuyDRM's KeyOS platform into our cloud-based platform offers our customers like PlayMedia the peace of mind they need to focus on delivering exceptional content."

"The alliance with Amagi made it possible for our mutual customer, PlayMedia, to utilize our content security offering in a cloud-based environment without sacrificing their security standards and the user experience," said Christopher Levy, BuyDRM CEO and Co-Founder. "Both companies worked hard to empower PlayMedia with the technology needed to thrive in today's streaming market."

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studio, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About BuyDRM

BuyDRMTM is a leading global provider of content security services for the entertainment, education, enterprise, and hospitality industries. BuyDRM's KeyOS content security platform powers many of the largest brands in media and technology. With decades of market-leading experience implementing commercial content security solutions and media technologies, BuyDRM has amassed substantial success stories for many of today's largest brands such as ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), Daily Rounds, Deluxe Digital, EPIX, FuboTV, POPS Singapore, Rakuten Viki, Redbox, Roku, Samsung TV+, SBS Australia, Showtime, Sinclair Digital, Soundcloud, Sportradar, TubiTV and ViaPlay.

