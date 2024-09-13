Alen Rakipovic Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Influence And Impact”, Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Alen Rakipovic

PALO ALTO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce that“Influence and Impact,” co-authored by Alen Rakipovic, alongside Chris Voss and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved Best-Seller status just days after its release on August 22, 2024.



“Influence and Impact” showcases the compelling messages and profound wisdom of its diverse group of authors. Since its release, the has made a significant impact in the literary world, achieving the #1 New Release spot in Direct Marketing and ranking on seven other New Release lists. It has also earned Amazon Best Seller status, appearing on eight best-seller lists, including Running Meetings & Presentations, Direct Marketing, and Communications Skills. With insights from Chris Voss and other leading professionals from around the globe, this collection continues to inspire and engage readers across various fields, solidifying its status as a must-read.

A standout contribution to the book's success is Alen Rakipovic's compelling chapter titled,“To Make an Impact, Get Out of Your Own Way!”. In this chapter, Alen offers readers practical steps to cultivate self-awareness, release limiting beliefs, and drive positive outcomes, making it a must-read for anyone looking to elevate their influence and impact in their personal and professional lives.



About Alen Rakipovic's:

Venturing into the technology sector, Alen has built and led software organizations in consumer tech and asset management at renowned companies such as Amazon, Meta, and Capital Group. His roles have spanned across diverse challenges, including machine translation, AI, investment risk management, and advertising technology. Leading teams across three continents and seven countries, Alen has developed a deep understanding of global business dynamics and the power of technology to drive change.



Alen is passionate about leveling the playing field through technology and education. As an advisor to several early-stage companies and an investor, he is committed to building technologies that positively impact people's lives. His career mission is not only to develop impactful technologies but also to cultivate teams that find joy and laughter in their work.



Alen's dedication to innovation and his commitment to building positive, inclusive environments reflect his belief that technology and education can transform lives. His experiences at leading tech companies and his advisory roles position him as a thought leader in leveraging technology for societal benefit.

To connect with Alen Rakipovic, feel free to reach out on LinkedIn:



To order your copy of Influence and Impact please visit HERE .



