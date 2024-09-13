EGA Recognises Most Innovative Employees In Rashid Awards

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) United Arab Emirates, 13 September 2024: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has recognised the company's most innovative employees in the annual Rashid Awards.

More than 40 employees were recognised in total by EGA leaders at a ceremony at the company's headquarters in Al Taweelah.

Innovation and continuous improvement have been foundations of EGA's global competitiveness for decades.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: 'At EGA, we believe that the people closest to a work process are often in the best position to identify what improvements are required and create the best solutions. That's why everyone at EGA has a role in continuous improvement, and why each year we recognise the colleagues who have made the most impactful suggestions.'

Continuous improvement involves everyone at EGA and is an integral part of the company's corporate culture. EGA's Suggestion Scheme programme has operated since 1981, and is one of the longest-running structured suggestion schemes in the world. EGA's innovative employees have submitted more than half-a-million suggestions since then.

EGA's Tamayaz programme brings together cross-functional teams to find potential solutions through structured and scientific analysis.

EGA also has dedicated research & development teams focused on game-changing innovation, staffed by global experts.

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology in the UAE for more than 30 years. EGA has used its own technology in every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines. In 2016 EGA became the first UAE industrial company to license its core process technology internationally.

EGA has also made global research and development breakthroughs in aluminium industry challenges, such as finding productive uses bauxite residue, a by-product of alumina refining.

