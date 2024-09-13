Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr827m In August 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice in August 2024, amounted to QR827,058,956.

The data of the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 249 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, as the number of properties sold recorded an increase of 01 percent, compared to the previous month.

Doha, Al Rayyan, and Umm Salal municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of value in August, according to the real estate market index, followed by Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal.

The real estate market index for August 2024, revealed that the financial value of Doha municipality's transactions amounted to QR287,587,480. The financial value of Al Rayyan municipality's transactions amounted to QR235,384,093, financial value of Umm Salal municipality's transactions amounted to QR110,585,490, while the financial value of Al Dhaayen municipality's transactions amounted to QR91,296,641. The financial value of Al Wakrah municipality's transactions amounted to QR52,272,200. The financial value of Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipality's transactions amounted to QR31,750,093, while Al Shamal municipality recorded transactions with a value of QR17,786,959 million.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Umm Salal municipalities recorded the most active municipalities, in terms of traded real estate spaces during August 2024, with 34 percent for Al Rayyan municipality, followed by Doha municipality with 21 percent, and Umm Salal with 14 percent.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during August were Al Rayyan with 31 percent, followed by Doha with 23 percent, then Al Dhaayen with 14 percent. Umm Salal recorded traded transactions with 13 percent, Al Wakrah with 8 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with 6 percent, and Al Shamal with 5 percent of the total real estate transactions.

The trading volume revealed the highest value of 10 properties sold in the month of August.