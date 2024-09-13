SDMC And Amlogic Announce Extension Of Retrieval-Augmented LLM On Set-Top Boxes At IBC2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NETHERLANDS, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / --AMSTERDAM, IBC 2024, September 13th - SDMC, a leading partner for Google-licensed Android TV and Hailstorm/Self-Serve, and Amlogic, a renowned fabless company, are excited to announce the integration of Retrieval-Augmented LLM into set-top boxes (STBs) powered by Amlogic's advanced chipsets. This groundbreaking innovation will be showcased at IBC2024, held at the RAI Amsterdam from September 13th to 16th.Retrieval-Augmented LLM is an advanced AI framework that blends traditional information retrieval with the capabilities of generative large language models (LLMs). By combining data retrieval with language generation, RAG can provide more accurate, relevant, and up-to-date responses tailored to specific needs.In the set-top box industry, Retrieval-Augmented LLM marks a major leap forward. By incorporating RAG into STBs, users will benefit from enhanced content discovery and interaction. This technology allows STBs to offer smart content recommendations, real-time information retrieval, and a more personalized viewing experience. It transforms the traditional viewing setup into a more interactive and engaging experience, tailored to individual preferences.For operators, it enables the development of sophisticated user interfaces that improve content discovery and personalization. Operators can use RAG to deliver highly relevant content, leading to greater subscriber satisfaction and retention. Additionally, Retrieval-Augmented LLM powered STBs can streamline customer support by providing accurate and contextually relevant information, thus reducing operational costs and boosting efficiency.“We are thrilled to integrate Retrieval-Augmented LLM into our set-top boxes in partnership with Amlogic. This advancement will transform how viewers interact with their content, making it more engaging and personalized. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enhancing the home entertainment experience,” said Ryan Yan, Senior Vice President of SDMC.“Amlogic is proud to work with SDMC to bring Retrieval-Augmented LLM to the forefront of set-top box innovation. Our chipsets, combined with Retrieval-Augmented LLM, will deliver exceptional content interaction and retrieval features. This partnership highlights our commitment to advancing AI technology and providing impactful solutions for the media industry,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Business Strategy at Amlogic.Experience the future of interactive and intelligent television technology at IBC 2024. Visit the SDMC and Amlogic booths to see how Retrieval-Augmented Generation is setting new standards for the industry:.SDMC Booth: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, Booth 1.C29.Amlogic Booth: RAI Amsterdam, Hall 1, Booth 1.D18About SDMCAs the leading provider in the smart home industry, SDMC has established end-to-end solution advantages in Android TV devices, 5G CPE/Femtocell/Wi-Fi/GPON/Cable Modem devices, OTT/IoT platform, and SaaS cloud services, helping operators worldwide deliver immersive video experience and rich entertainment services to their subscribers. Through close collaboration with ecosystem partners, we create lasting value for our customers, enrich home life and build a more intelligent future.Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world. For further information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.About AmlogicAmlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development, and application of high-intelligence system-on-chips (SoC's). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including edge AI processors, wireless connectivity, and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of smart life. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including multimedia processing, AI accelerators, state-of-the-art security systems, advanced CPU and GPU's, customers can rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with world class. Amlogic is dedicated to sustainability and therefore implements state of the art silicon processing techniques along with advanced power management solutions. Amlogic is founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, please visit .

