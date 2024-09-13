Adarsh Gourav Jets Off To Toronto For ‘Superboys Of Malegaon’ World Premiere At TIFF

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav has jetted off to Toronto for the Toronto International Festival (TIFF), where his upcoming film“Superboys of Malegaon” will have its world premiere.

Speaking about the world premiere, Adarsh said that he was beyond excited to be a part of TIFF with such a special film.

“'Superboys of Malegaon' is a project close to my heart as it tells a story of passion, determination, and love for cinema. Working with Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar's production house has been an incredible journey, and having this film premiere at an esteemed festival like TIFF feels surreal.”

Directed by Reema Kagti and produced under the banner of Zoya Akhtar's Tiger Baby,“Superboys of Malegaon” is a heartwarming and humorous tale inspired by real events.

The film traces the life of Nasir Shaikh, played by Adarsh, an amateur filmmaker from Malegaon, Maharashtra. With a group of equally inexperienced crew members, Nasir directs no-budget spoofs of Bollywood and Hollywood classics. It also features Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora in leading roles.

Talking about the film, Adarsh said:“Nasir's journey as an amateur filmmaker is one of hope and creativity in the face of limitations, and I hope audiences at TIFF will be able to connect with that spirit. This film is truly the most special piece of work I have ever worked on”.

“Superboys of Malegaon” is set to have its world premiere at TIFF on September 13.

Talking about the actor, Adarsh began acting with the 2010 drama film“My Name Is Khan.” He gained the spotlight with his work in the satirical film“The White Tiger” in 2021, which earned him a BAFTA nomination.

Adarsh has also worked in series such as“Hostel Daze”,“Guns & Gulaabs” and the film“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.”