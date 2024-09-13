NIA Raids In Punjab Over Khalistani Attacks On Indian High Commission In Ottawa
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The National Investigation Agency, on Friday, conducted raids across several locations in Punjab in connection with its probe into violent attacks by Khalistani supporters at Indian high commission in Ottawa, in 2023.
According to reports, raids have been carrried out in the residence of MLA Amritpal Singh's family members, in the Baba Bakala subdivision of Punjab. Also Read
The first raid took place at the residence of Pragat Singh, Amritpal Singh's uncle. The second raid was carried out at his brother-in-law's house, while the third raid conducted at the home of another relative of his.
Keep checking here for more updates.
