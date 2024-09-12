India Plans To Increase Number Of Airports To 400 By 2047

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, SepT 12 (KUNA) -- The second Asia Pacific Ministerial on Civil concluded on Thursday with the adoption of Delhi Declaration on Civil Aviation.

"The two-day event saw the participation of delegates from 29 countries ministers and policy makers, and eight international organizations including International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)," according to a statement the Indian of Civil Aviation.

The gathering, organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in collaboration with the ICAO, brought together ministers, heads of civil aviation authorities, and key stakeholders to address the current challenges and unlock more opportunities in the region.

It saw engaging discussions and presentations on shaping the future of aviation in the Asia Pacific region.

The adoption of Delhi Declaration is seen as a major milestone as it is a comprehensive framework meant to enhance regional cooperation, address emerging challenges, and foster sustainable growth within the civil aviation sector.

Modi stressed the importance of making the civil aviation more inclusive while sharing the technological and infrastructural advancements his country made in the sector.

"Prime Minister also spoke about the transformation in the aviation sector in India in the last ten years and said from being aviation exclusive, India has become aviation inclusive. Highlighting the crucial role of the civil aviation sector, he said focus is on connecting people, culture and prosperity through the sector," the statement said.

On his part, the Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said India is committed to inclusivity and sustainability in the sector and aims to achieve its goal of having 350-400 airports by 2047 to position the nation as a key player in global aviation.

He reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to safe and secure air travel, calling for greater collaboration among nations to uphold aviation safety standards.

The minister urged the nations in Asia-Pacific region to work together to improve navigation systems and safety in air traffic management. (end)

atk









MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108669245