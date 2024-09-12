DBL Short Circuits Lite-Netics' Case Against Holiday Bright Lights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Robert GreenspoonVIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is proud to announce a significant victory. In a rare and decisive move, DBL successfully invalidated Lite-Netics' patents during the early claim phase, a critical moment in the case.In a 121-page judicial opinion – D. Nebraska: Case 8:22-cv-00314-BCB-JMD Lite-Netics, LLC v. Nu Tsai Capital LLC – the Court ruled in favor of DBL's client, Holiday Bright Lights (HBL), invalidating all claims of Lite-Netics' two asserted patents. This unusual victory occurred during the Markman claim construction phase, a relatively early stage in a patent case, highlighting the strength of DBL's argument and legal strategy.HBL, a company that makes and sells holiday light strings with magnets in the bases, was accused of patent infringement by Lite-Netics, which holds two patents in this field. However, DBL successfully demonstrated to the Court that Lite-Netics' patents required a certain“pull force” for the magnet, yet failed to define how that was measured, leading to invalidity due to indefiniteness. Additionally, DBL pointed out that the patents, as written, describe a short circuit and are therefore inoperable, another ground for invalidity. The Court, presided over by Judge Buescher of the District of Nebraska, agreed with HBL's arguments, finding the patents invalid.The case now moves forward on HBL's counterclaims for defamation and unfair competition, based on Lite-Netics' baseless patent assertions to the marketplace.Partners Rob Greenspoon and Chuck Cantine, along with associate Mark Magas, led the winning DBL team. Commenting on the victory, partner Rob Greenspoon stated:“Sometimes you know a patent is invalid just from reading its claims. The Court said that was true here. We and our client are gratified that the Court saw what we saw: 'nonsense' asserted against our client who had done nothing wrong.”Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides itself on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with its clients. To learn more about how Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig can assist you with trademarks and patents, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing ....

