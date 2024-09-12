Wells Gray Country Welcomes September With National Disc Golf Tournament And Stunning Fall Landscapes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

September and October are a great time to visit Wells Gray for those wanting to experience the region's natural beauty without the summer crowds

- Claire HannaCLEARWATER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wells Gray Country is gearing up for an exciting September filled with activities that showcase the beauty and adventure of this incredible region.Tourism Wells Gray is thrilled to announce that the Wells Gray Golf and RV Resort will be hosting the Canadian National Disc Golf Tournament on September 13 – 15, a highlight of the season that promises to attract seasoned players and spectators alike.This September, visitors have the opportunity to beat the crowds and experience the transformation of Wells Gray's landscapes as they shift from vibrant summer greens to the warm, rich hues of autumn. With the reopening of the highway to Jasper and Banff, Clearwater and Wells Gray are perfectly positioned as a great stopover for road trips through the Canadian Rockies.“We're very excited to welcome visitors to our corner of the world this fall,” said Claire Hanna, Executive Director of Tourism Wells Gray.“The National Disc Golf Tournament is a big deal for us, as disc golf has been growing massively in popularity since the pandemic and garnering ever more public attention. Otherwise, Wells Gray Country is pretty quiet this time of year but our fall scenery is stunning and the weather is typically inviting. We're still one of the province's best-kept destination secrets. Come check us out before the secret gets out!”A Serene Layover for Road TripsWith the highway to Jasper and Banff now fully open, Clearwater and Wells Gray offer travellers a scenic stop on their road trips through the Rockies. For travellers seeking a peaceful retreat or an action-packed adventure, Wells Gray provides the seamless blend of relaxation and excitement. From tranquil hikes through fall-coloured forests to exhilarating outdoor activities like disc golf, there's something for everyone.National Disc Golf Tournament at Wells Gray Golf and RV ResortWells Gray Golf and RV Resort is proud to host a national disc golf tournament this September. Hosted by Best Western Plus & Quality Inn and Suites, this A-tier PDGA-sanctioned singles tournament is expected to draw top players from across the country, offering an exciting opportunity for both participants and spectators to enjoy this growing sport in a stunning natural setting. The tournament will take place on the resort's picturesque golf course, where players will navigate through scenic fairways surrounded by the region's iconic wilderness.Experience the Changing SeasonsSeptember and October are the perfect months to visit Wells Gray for those who want to experience the region's natural beauty without the summer crowds. Visitors can watch the landscape come alive with color as the season transitions from summer to fall. Whether driving through, staying for a weekend, or planning a longer getaway, Wells Gray offers countless opportunities for immersion in the tranquility of nature.Custom Itineraries for Every TravellerTo help visitors make the most of their time in Wells Gray, Tourism Wells Gray is focusing on itinerary building across its social media platforms. Whether travellers are interested in exploring waterfalls, embarking on a wilderness hike, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment by the lake, the team at Tourism Wells Gray has curated itineraries that cater to every interest. Follow them on social media for the latest tips and ideas to plan the perfect fall getaway.About Tourism Wells GrayTourism Wells Gray is dedicated to promoting the natural beauty, adventure, and hospitality of Wells Gray Provincial Park and the surrounding area. Located in Clearwater, BC, Wells Gray is known for its stunning waterfalls, pristine wilderness, and a wide range of outdoor activities that attract visitors from around the world.For more information on upcoming events, itineraries, and travel tips, visit .

