Saudi Theatre Authority Honours Qatari Playwright Saleh Al Mannai At GCC Theatre Festival

Riyadh: The Saudi Theatre and Performing Arts Authority honoured Qatari playwright Saleh Al Mannai and a number of GCC theatre stars, on the sidelines of the 14th session of the Gulf Cooperation Council National Theatre Groups Festival, which continues until September 17 in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

This honour comes in appreciation of their contributions to enriching the GCC theatre movement, shaping its elite works, and inspiring generations to adopt a passion for theatre.

In this context, playwright Saleh Al Mannai said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), "This honour means a lot to me, especially since it was in Saudi Arabia and at a festival held for the first time in the Kingdom."

He added: I dedicate this Qatari honour to all Qatari artists, as it is considered an encouragement to me and an appreciation for my long service in the theatre, and I consider myself lucky to be honoured at such a festival.

The Kingdom is hosting the GCC Theatre Festival for the first time, with the efforts of the Theatre and Performing Arts Authority within the framework of its goals to enhance joint work, host major theatrical events regionally and internationally, and push theatrical production and creative efforts in it to new dimensions.

The GCC Theatre Festival was launched in Riyadh on September 10 with the participation of the State of Qatar, where the delegation of the State of Qatar is headed by Director of the Theatre Affairs Center at the Ministry of Culture Abdulrahim Al-Siddiqi.

The Center is participating with a special pavilion that includes theatrical publications, in addition to a screen that broadcasts a large number of Qatari plays over 50 years.