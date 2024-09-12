Cordova Roofing Earns Fortified Roofing Certification To Provide Storm-Resilient Roofing Solutions In Louisiana

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marvin Sabillon, Owner of Cordova RoofingNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cordova Roofing , a premier provider of residential and commercial roofing services in the Greater New Orleans area, is proud to announce its recent certification in fortified roofing systems . This certification reinforces Cordova Roofing's commitment to delivering top-tier, storm-resistant roofing solutions, crucial for the region's challenging weather conditions.Cordova Roofing has consistently been a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses across New Orleans, specializing in residential roof replacements and repairs. With the fortified roofing certification, the company is now equipped to offer enhanced roofing solutions designed to withstand extreme weather events such as hurricanes, strong winds, heavy rain, and hailstorms. This certification underscores Cordova Roofing's dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and the long-term protection of its clients' properties."Achieving this certification is a significant milestone for us," said Marvin Sabillon, Owner of Cordova Roofing. "It demonstrates our commitment to providing our clients with the most durable and resilient roofing solutions available. In a region like New Orleans, where extreme weather is a common occurrence, having a fortified roof is not just a luxury-it's a necessity. We're excited to offer this level of protection to our clients, ensuring their peace of mind and the longevity of their investments."Cordova Roofing's fortified roofing systems incorporate advanced features such as enhanced roof decking, resilient roof coverings, state-of-the-art adhesives, and robust roof-to-wall connections. These elements work together to create a roofing system that not only meets but exceeds the stringent standards required for fortified certification, providing superior protection against severe weather. The Louisiana Fortify Homes Program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to standards set by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. The program will help Louisiana homeowners strengthen their roofs to better withstand hurricane-force winds.Cordova Roofing's clients have already experienced the benefits of the company's high-quality roofing services. One satisfied client, Lynn M., shared her experience: "After Hurricane Ida, I needed my roof repaired. Marvin and his team at Cordova Roofing provided me with a quick estimate and helped me work with my insurance claim to get a full repair. Their professionalism and dedication made a stressful situation much easier to handle."As a family-owned, local, licensed, and insured company, Cordova Roofing remains committed to serving the Greater New Orleans area with integrity, professionalism, and a focus on customer satisfaction. The company's new fortified roofing certification further solidifies its position as a leader in the roofing industry, providing residents and businesses with the highest level of protection available.For more information about Cordova Roofing and its fortified roofing solutions or to schedule a free consultation, contact:Cordova Roofing P.O Box 6344 Metairie, LA 70009Phone: 504-635-7307Email: ...About Cordova RoofingCordova Roofing is a leading residential and commercial roofing service provider in the Greater New Orleans area. Specializing in roof installations, replacements, repairs, and historic renovations, Cordova Roofing is committed to delivering exceptional quality and craftsmanship. As a Certified Fortified Roofing provider, the company is dedicated to protecting its clients' properties from extreme weather conditions, ensuring durability and long-term reliability.

