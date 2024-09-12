Kuwait Youth Handball Loses Against S. Korea In Asian Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti youth handball team lost on Thursday to its South Korean counterpart with a final score of (36-24), during the semifinals of the 10th Asian Championship held in Amman, to qualify for the 2025 World Handball Championship in Slovenia.

The two teams performed exceptionally well with both teams stirring up excitement, but the South Korean team succeeded in achieving victory, securing their place in the finals.

The Kuwaiti team will face off against Saudi Arabia's team next Saturday to determine third and fourth place in the tournament.

Kuwait youth handball team qualified for the 2025 championship in Slovenia after winning against its Japanese counterpart with a score of (27-23) last Wednesday. (end)

amn











MENAFN12092024000071011013ID1108668245