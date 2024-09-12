Hyperfusion Announces Its Partnership With The Game Company To Enhance In-Game Performance Through AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quentin Reyes, CEO Hyperfusion and Osman Masud, CEO The Game Company signing the MoU at the Dubai AI and Web3 Festival 2024.

This collaboration delivers ultra-low latency, high-performance gameplay by The Game Company, using Hyperfusion's scalable cloud across the GCC and beyond.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hyperfusion, the largest provider of AI computing capabilities in the GCC, has announced a strategic partnership with The Game Company, a pioneering force in gaming technology. This collaboration is set to elevate gameplay across the region by integrating Hyperfusion's cutting-edge GPUs from NVIDIA and its advanced software suite with The Game Company's innovative AI-powered gaming technology. The partnership will enable players to enjoy high-performance, near-lag-free gameplay on any device, anytime, anywhere.Addressing Critical Needs in Gaming PerformanceAccess to high-end GPUs has been a significant challenge for technology companies globally. Through this partnership, The Game Company will leverage Hyperfusion's state-of-the-art GPUs to allow seamless transitions between consoles, PCs, and mobile devices, all while delivering a superior gaming experience. This joint effort is expected to push the limits of gaming performance and expand the companies' global reach.Osman Masud, CEO of The Game Company, stated, "Our proprietary ultra-low latency technology, combined with Hyperfusion's advanced cloud infrastructure, provides gamers with the ability to play AAA titles across multiple platforms with minimal lag and near-instant responsiveness. This partnership revolutionizes gaming by making high-quality gameplay accessible to everyone, no matter their device or location."The Game Company: AI-Driven Cloud GamingThe Game Company specializes in cloud-based gaming, integrating artificial intelligence to create immersive and dynamic gaming experiences. By combining a Web2 application with a Web3 wallet, The Game Company offers interactive worlds focused on tournaments and in-game currency (GMRT). Thanks to its AI-enhanced platform, users can experience no-lag gameplay across any device, anywhere in the world.“With this partnership, we are breaking new ground in gaming,” said Bilal Asghar, CSO of The Game Company.“Hyperfusion's powerful GPU capabilities are helping us deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. This collaboration comes at a pivotal time as we prepare to launch our platform in the GCC, pushing the boundaries of performance and accessibility for gamers everywhere.”Hyperfusion's Unique AppealHyperfusion has quickly established itself as the largest provider of AI computing capabilities in the GCC, offering scalable AI solutions powered by the latest GPUs and advanced software. The company's robust infrastructure supports enterprises throughout their AI journey by providing immediate access to cutting-edge technology, ensuring seamless scalability. As a UAE-based company, Hyperfusion is committed to data sovereignty and compliance with local laws, with Tier 3 certified data centers ensuring optimal speed and reliability.Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, commented,“Our partnership with The Game Company aligns with our mission to empower AI-powered operations through advanced technology and locally stored data. By combining The Game Company's platform with our latest-generation GPUs, we look forward to delivering a next-level gaming experience to users across the GCC.”This collaboration sets new standards for in-game performance, accessibility, and innovation, with both companies integrating AI technology and scalable cloud infrastructure to offer a gaming experience that is faster, smoother, and more immersive.For more information on Hyperfusion, visit []( ). For details on The Game Company, visit []( ) or follow The Game Company on X.---About HyperfusionHyperfusion leads AI and HPC innovation in the GCC, offering unparalleled GPU-based computing power. Their infrastructure, powered by the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, supports large-scale AI, machine learning, and data-intensive applications, driving growth and innovation across industries.About The Game CompanyThe Game Company, based in Dubai, is at the forefront of gaming innovation, delivering high-quality gaming experiences across all devices. Through its proprietary low-latency technology and strategic partnerships, The Game Company ensures gamers enjoy seamless, lag-free gameplay anywhere in the world.For more information, visit []( ) or follow The Game Company on X.

