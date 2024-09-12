Akh Shakes Up Kuwaiti Cinema With Fresh Twist

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- This week, Kuwaiti cinema is turning heads with the release of "Akh," (Brother), a fresh addition to the local scene that kicked off in 1965 with the short film "Al-Asifa," (The Storm) and gained traction in 1972 with the feature film "Bas Ya Bahar," (The Cruel Sea).

"Akh" is not just a typical movie--it is a unique blend of horror, drama and science fiction--produced and written by the imaginative mind of Dr. Ahmad Hamada and brought to life by director Hatem Hossam Al-Deen.

Over four intense years, the cast and crew pushed the limits, overcoming countless obstacles to ensure the movie hits the big screen.

Dr. Hamada, a media scholar and faculty member at the Department of Mass Communication at Kuwait University, shared his excitement during the film's premiere at the 360 Mall cinema Thursday, as covered by KUNA.

He discussed how the team's passion and belief turned challenges into stepping stones while also acknowledging the support of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) and Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC).

The film takes viewers on an intense journey with a seemingly simple yet deeply layered story, following two brothers as they navigate life's harsh realities: Shihab, who works tirelessly to support his disabled brother Suhail, an astronomy enthusiast.

As they face tough social and economic conditions, their story dives into a mix of hate, love, and unexpected twists that keep viewers guessing, pulling them deeper into its mystery and leaving questions that linger long after the credits roll. (end)

