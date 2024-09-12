Genscript Appoints New Board Members To Drive Global Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation ("GenScript"), a global leader in life sciences products and services, announced the appointment of Dr. Ross Allen Grossman as a Non-Executive Director and Dr. Alphonse Galdes as an Independent Non-Executive Director. These appointments not only further diversify the Group's Board but also highlight GenScript's commitment to building an international, diverse, and highly specialized corporate governance team. With the addition of these two directors, the company is better positioned to meet the challenges of a complex global landscape and governance requirements.

Dr. Grossman brings strategic insight and practical experience from a global perspective, with over 35 years of leadership in human resources across multinational financial services, pharmaceutical and biotech companies. He has held key positions at Prudential Financial, Novartis, and UBS AG (formerly Paine Webber), and at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, he led the building and formulation of human resources infrastructure, process and strategy to support the company's rapid expansion. Dr. Grossman joined GenScript in 2023 and currently serves as a consultant for Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend Biotech"), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Galdes' appointment strengthens GenScript's leading position in drug discovery and biopharmaceutical chemistry and manufacturing and controls ("CMC") development. With extensive experience at industry leaders such as Biogen and a strong academic background in chemistry and biology, Dr. Galdes' expertise will help drive innovation and product development, advancing GenScript's mission for high-quality growth in the biotech space.

In addition to these appointments, Legend Biotech has appointed Dr. Peter Salovey, Ph.D., President Emeritus of Yale University, as an Independent Director on August 8, 2024. His deep experience and wealth of knowledge in medical research and public health will bring a fresh and diversified perspective to the company.

As a biotechnology company committed to global expansion, GenScript continues to follow a strategy driven by innovation and talent. These new appointments will enable the company to better navigate global challenges and serve its international customer base.

About GenScript Biotech Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 7,200 employees. As of June 30, 2024, over 100,000 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript's services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

