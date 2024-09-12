Children In Kyrgyzstan Enjoy Reading KUNA Junior

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BISHKEK, Sept 12 (KUNA) -- Many Arabic-speaking students in Kyrgyzstan have enjoyed reading the 19th edition of "KUNA Junior" their school in the capital, Bishkek. Kyrgyz students became acquainted with this cultural magazine, which aims to promote reading in Arabic by covering a variety of stories, topics, interviews and activities for children aged 8-13. (end) kmj

