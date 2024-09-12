São Paulo’S Hospital Matarazzo Reborn As Luxury Cultural Complex

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the heart of São Paulo, a former hospital has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis.



The Cidade Matarazzo project, spearheaded by French entrepreneur Alex Allard, is redefining luxury and cultural spaces in Brazil's largest city.



The complex, located near Avenida Paulista, is gradually opening its doors to the public. The latest addition, Casa Bradesco, will debut on September 15, 2024, with an by Indo-British artist Anish Kapoor.



This new cultural space occupies two floors of the former Umberto I Hospital. The renovation process was a feat of engineering, preserving the original facade while excavating up to 20 meters deep.



Allard compares the project's ambition to that of European cathedrals. He envisions Cidade Matarazzo as a "modern temple" that inspires visitors through its architecture and artistic interventions.







The complex already houses the Rosewood Hotel, restaurants, the Santa Luzia Chapel, and the Aya Building for offices. The Soho House, a global creative club, opened its first South American location here in June.



Future phases will introduce more restaurants, boutiques, and wellness services. A boulevard connecting the complex to Avenida Paulista i s also under construction.



The estimated cost of the entire project is R$3 billion ($531 million). Allard believes this investment will prove that historical buildings can be more valuable than new high-rises.



Casa Bradesco features a subterranean theater with an 18-meter ceiling and an 850 m2 LED panel. The space will host various events, from concerts to ballet performances.



The renovation preserved intentional traces of the building's history, including graffiti and worn surfaces. This blend of old and new creates a unique atmosphere.





São Paulo's Hospital Matarazzo Reborn as Luxury Cultural Complex

Originally part of the hospital's Block E, Casa Bradesco dates back to 1918. It once housed an outpatient clinic and nuns' residence.



The project aims to create a 24-hour hub offering diverse experiences. Admission to the Kapoor exhibition will cost R$80 ($14), with free entry on Tuesdays.



Cidade Matarazzo's development began over a decade ago when Allard's group purchased the property in 2011. The first space, the chapel, opened in 2021.







This transformation represents a shift in São Paulo's urban development. Instead of demolishing historical buildings, Cidade Matarazzo preserves and repurposes them for contemporary use.



As the project nears completion, it stands as a testament to innovative urban renewal. By blending luxury, culture, and history, Cidade Matarazzo is reshaping São Paulo's cultural landscape.







