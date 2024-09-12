Qatar, Uzbekistan Chambers Discuss Bolstering Cooperation Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber board member and President of the Qatar Association for Freight Forwarding and Logistics Eng. Ali bin Abdellatif Al Misned participated in meetings of the International Road Union (IRU), held from 3-6 September in the Uzbekistani capital, Tashkent.

Meetings included a meeting of the IRU Commission on Affairs (CAD) and the International titled“International Road Transport: Driving Resilience and Prosperity. The Road Ahead: 75 Years of TIR,”.

Over 140 representatives from national transport associations attended the event.

They discussed the current transportation and transit challenges and ways to streamline transit procedures further and advance fully digital transport operations.

On the conference's sidelines, Eng. Al Misned met with Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of Uzbekistan's Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Held at the Uzbekistan Chamber's headquarters, the meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between both entities in a way that strengthens economic and commercial relations between Qatari and Uzbekistan business sectors.

The meeting further discussed the investment climate and opportunities available on both sides and the significance of establishing joint ventures between business owners from both countries.

It also highlighted Qatar's strong desire to become a hub for the Uzbekistan trade due to its prime geographical position in the region.

Al Misned praised the two countries' close relations, noting that their trade volume is still below expectations.

He expressed a common desire from both sides to further develop their trade and investment cooperation for the advantage of both economies.