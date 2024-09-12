World Nomadic Games: Azerbaijani Athletes Win Bronze Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani successfully performed at the 5th World Nomadic Games held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The athletes representing Azerbaijan, Shahana Almammadova (75 kg) and Jasur Mehdiyev (80 kg) won bronze medals.

Azernews reports citing the coach of the Azerbaijan national wrestling team, Shahin Bashirov, as he spoke to Azertag about the participation of the Azerbaijani athletes in the 5th World Nomadic Games.

"Shahana Almammadova and Jasur Mehdiyev won bronze medals. Cesur became the world champion 3 months ago, and Shahana, besides being the champion of Azerbaijan many times, also won prizes in international competitions," Bashirov said.

Shahin Bashirov also said that Shahana Almammadova could not show better results due to injury.

"At the meetings, our strongest opponents were representatives of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Despite certain difficulties, our athletes performed well," he said.

Sahin Bashirov also talked about the team's preparation for future competitions. It was noted that 4 of our athletes who joined the fight have topped the favourites list.