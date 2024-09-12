World Nomadic Games: Azerbaijani Athletes Win Bronze Medals
9/12/2024 1:06:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani athletes successfully performed at the 5th World
Nomadic Games held in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. The
athletes representing Azerbaijan, Shahana Almammadova (75 kg) and
Jasur Mehdiyev (80 kg) won bronze medals.
Azernews reports citing the coach of the Azerbaijan national
wrestling team, Shahin Bashirov, as he spoke to Azertag about the
participation of the Azerbaijani athletes in the 5th World Nomadic
Games.
"Shahana Almammadova and Jasur Mehdiyev won bronze medals. Cesur
became the world champion 3 months ago, and Shahana, besides being
the champion of Azerbaijan many times, also won prizes in
international competitions," Bashirov said.
Shahin Bashirov also said that Shahana Almammadova could not
show better results due to injury.
"At the meetings, our strongest opponents were representatives
of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. Despite certain
difficulties, our athletes performed well," he said.
Sahin Bashirov also talked about the team's preparation for
future competitions. It was noted that 4 of our athletes who joined
the fight have topped the favourites list.
